Waterfall Security Solutions Announces Upgraded Waterfall for IDS

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions , the OT security company, today announced an improved and upgraded Waterfall for Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) product. The new product enables enterprise Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to monitor OT network traffic without risk, and without introducing new hosts into IT or OT networks.

OT IDS sensors are best deployed on IT networks for straightforward management but must have access to OT network traffic to diagnose attacks and anomalies. Waterfall for IDS enables connectivity between OT network switches and IT networks without risk to monitored OT networks. The new and upgraded Waterfall for IDS provides statistics, heartbeat monitoring, traffic monitoring and visibility into IT networks, all without introducing new host computers on either the monitored OT network or monitoring networks. Functions that were previously carried out by a host computer on the IT network are now carried out by gate array logic exclusively.

"Waterfall Security Solutions continues to innovate, simplifying the deployment of our powerful and safe Waterfall for IDS product," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "OT intrusion detection and network monitoring are important functions for industrial enterprises, and Waterfall Security Solutions meets the need for safe OT monitoring without introducing new hosts to configure or manage on either IT or OT networks."

Waterfall's patented family of unidirectional products secure OT perimeters in a wide range of industries, supporting a wide range of communications paradigms. Waterfall products ensure visibility into and disciplined control of operations networks for industrial enterprises.

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

