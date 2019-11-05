Waterfall Security Solutions Announces Waterfall for Intrusion Detection Systems

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, today announced the release of their new product Waterfall for Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). The new product enables intrusion detection sensors to monitor operations technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) networks from information technology (IT) networks without risk to the monitored networks.

Security monitoring on IT networks is a mature discipline, but even mature industrial enterprises have limited visibility into OT networks because of the security risks that monitoring connectivity introduces. Waterfall for IDS enables industrial enterprises to extend the reach of their central security monitoring operations into operations networks without risk. Waterfall for IDS provides hardware-enforced security that deploys transparently between OT networks and IDS sensors. Hardware-enforced security enables the OT sensors to be deployed confidently on IT networks where those sensors can be conveniently adjusted and updated by central security analysts.

"Extending intrusion detection systems into OT networks is a priority for most industrial enterprises," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Waterfall for IDS is an example Waterfall's continued commitment to invest in and produce products and technologies that are vital to the security of modern, industrial enterprises."

Waterfall's patented family of unidirectional products secure OT perimeters in a wide range of industries, supporting a wide range of communications paradigms. Waterfall products ensure visibility into and disciplined control of operations networks for industrial enterprises.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company. Waterfall products, based on our innovative unidirectional security gateway technology, represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls enabling 100% OT visibility with disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

