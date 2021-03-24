Waterfall Security Solutions to Expand into the United Arab Emirates

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the leader in OT cybersecurity, today announced an expansion into the United Arab Emirates with a Waterfall office opening in Abu-Dhabi. The expansion comes in the wake of the September 2020 Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, which has opened up billions of dollars in trade and investment opportunities. The normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE, as well as several other countries in the Gulf, has generated strong interest in the region for Waterfall's suite of unidirectional OT security products, as well as for partnerships and joint ventures with Waterfall Security.

"Waterfall sees the Emirates as both an important market and as a gateway to the region, and we are moving quickly to provide direct support in the UAE," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security. "We also recognize the importance of local support and existing customer, government and other relationships, and we are actively engaging with partners to complement our efforts in the new office."

Waterfall's Abu-Dhabi office is part of the company's continued rapid expansion, despite the global pandemic and economic downturn. With the new office, Waterfall will initiate sales and marketing activities and provide solutions architecture and technical support to partners and end users. Waterfall Security Solutions provides the strongest practical protection for industrial control system and Operational Technology networks and systems, and already protects many critical infrastructure sites in the region and throughout the world.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

