Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways Deployed at Hyundai Steel

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, today announced the successful deployment of its Unidirectional Security Gateways to protect Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) deployments in a pilot project at the Hyundai Steel continuous steel casting plant in Dangjin, South Korea. This deployment is part of an ongoing project between Waterfall and Hyundai Steel, allowing Hyundai Steel to assess the added benefits of using IIoT and Cloud technology, while balancing cybersecurity concerns.

With the steadily increasing connectivity of digital devices in smart manufacturing plants comes a steadily increasing exposure to attacks. To ensure safe, continuous and efficient operations, modern highly connected manufacturers must keep attackers out, while providing enterprise, cloud and IIoT systems visibility into production operations in order to analyze and optimize production.

"Hyundai Steel partnered with Waterfall, because Waterfall is the world's #1 OT security company," said Dr. Joung Han Lee, Senior Plant Manager at Hyundai Steel. "Waterfall technology enables the benefits of IIoT connectivity and big-data analysis without the attack exposure that always comes with software-based security systems. We look forward to publicizing our findings on the added security that Waterfall brings to the table."

"Waterfall is very pleased to be selected to secure Hyundai Steel's industry-leading IIoT installation," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Hyundai Steel is leading the industry by demonstrating how to both address modern threats and improve production efficiencies through safe IT/OT integration."

The Unidirectional Gateways deployment provides Hyundai Steel with protection from remote cyber attacks by unidirectionally replicating OPC-UA servers to Hyundai's enterprise network. The Waterfall replicas provide Hyundai's enterprise and IIoT systems with safe, transparent access to detailed real-time production data.

About Hyundai Steel

Established as Korea's first steel manufacturer in 1953, Hyundai Steel is heavily engaged in the development of next generation steel for future automotive industry. Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, is headquartered in Incheon and Seoul, South Korea, and is a member of the Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai Steel is the world's second largest EAF steel producer and produces a wide variety of products ranging from H-beams, rail and reinforcing bars, to hot coil, cold rolled steel and stainless cold rolled sheet.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

