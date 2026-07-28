WaterField Designs Introduces Modular 48-Hour Travel System for Short Business Trips

The personal-item-sized, five-piece system carries clothing, technology, and work essentials from the airport to a meeting or from the workday into after-work plans. Developed through WaterField's Community Design process with input from more than 700 customers, the system centers on a Carryall that supports hand, shoulder, and backpack carry and includes a rolling luggage passthrough.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco manufacturer of handcrafted bags and cases for work, travel, and technology, today introduced the 48-Hour Travel System. Designed for short trips and workdays that extend beyond the office, the modular five-piece system includes a personal-item-sized Carryall, a removable Slim Brief, two Monolite™ Packing Cubes, and WaterField's Supreme Suspension Strap.

The 48-Hour Travel System, a five-piece set by WaterField Designs

The Carryall holds clothing, technology, and daily essentials. A removable Slim Brief separates for flights, meetings, conferences, and daily work, while two custom-sized, translucent Monolite™ Packing Cubes organize a two-day load. Developed through WaterField's Community Design process, the system reflects feedback from more than 700 customers on personal-item compatibility, efficient packing, quick access in transit, flexible carry, and a polished, professional appearance.

Watch the 48-Hour Travel System product video.

"Short business trips often require two very different bags: one for clothing and travel gear and another that fits naturally into a professional setting," said company founder Gary Waterfield. "Our community encouraged us to solve that problem with a flexible, modular system designed around both needs. The Carryall holds the full two-day load, the Slim Brief separates for the flight or workday, and the Packing Cubes keep clothing organized and easy to find."

One System for Travel and the Workday

The 48-Hour Travel System addresses the gap between a weekender bag and a briefcase. A weekender carries clothing and shoes but often lacks protected laptop storage or a polished profile. A briefcase suits professional settings but leaves little room for overnight necessities.

Sized to fit most airline personal-item limits, the Carryall functions as an underseat carry-on or can be stowed in an overhead bin. For the flight, the Slim Brief separates from the Carryall and fits under the seat, keeping laptops, documents, and other in-flight essentials accessible. After arrival, it functions as a standalone brief for meetings or daily use, while the Carryall can be taken to the office or left at the hotel.

The same modular setup supports commuters carrying work materials, gym gear, and a change of clothes. The removable Slim Brief adds flexibility by keeping work essentials together, reducing the need to transfer them between bags throughout the day.

Shaped Through Community Design

Through WaterField's Community Design process, more than 700 customers reviewed concepts and prototypes, helping shape the 48-Hour Travel System's dimensions, organization, carry options, packing-cube proportions, and modular structure. WaterField combined their feedback with testing on flights, road trips, and commutes to refine successive versions. The resulting system reflects the needs customers emphasized throughout the process.

A Coordinated Modular System

The Carryall

Personal-item design: Presents a clean silhouette with full-grain leather accents and holds clothing, technology, and travel essentials while fitting within most airline personal-item limits. A lid-style opening provides full access without requiring the footprint of a clamshell bag.





Presents a clean silhouette with full-grain leather accents and holds clothing, technology, and travel essentials while fitting within most airline personal-item limits. A lid-style opening provides full access without requiring the footprint of a clamshell bag. Modular office compartment: A custom-sized rear compartment secures the Slim Brief while keeping its laptop sleeves accessible. Translucent open pockets, pen slots, a key tether , and a concealed AirTag pocket organize smaller work items.





A custom-sized rear compartment secures the Slim Brief while keeping its laptop sleeves accessible. Translucent open pockets, pen slots, a key , and a concealed AirTag pocket organize smaller work items. Flexible carry: Supports hand, shoulder, and backpack carry, plus attachment to rolling luggage, with leather-wrapped handles, the included Supreme Suspension Strap, concealable backpack straps, and an integrated luggage passthrough.





Supports hand, shoulder, and backpack carry, plus attachment to rolling luggage, with leather-wrapped handles, the included Supreme Suspension Strap, concealable backpack straps, and an integrated luggage passthrough. Concealable backpack system: Stows the straps behind a zippered panel and in tuck-away pockets. Magnetic tri-glide buckles connect the straps, while magnetic flaps secure the handles during backpack carry.





Stows the straps behind a zippered panel and in tuck-away pockets. Magnetic tri-glide buckles connect the straps, while magnetic flaps secure the handles during backpack carry. Additional organization: Dual pleated exterior pockets provide quick access, and a side water bottle pocket accommodates a bottle up to 3 inches in diameter. Inside the clothing compartment, translucent Monolite™ pockets keep toiletries and medication separate.





Dual pleated exterior pockets provide quick access, and a side water bottle pocket accommodates a bottle up to 3 inches in diameter. Inside the clothing compartment, translucent Monolite™ pockets keep toiletries and medication separate. Protective construction: Foam reinforcement along the back, base, and sides adds structure. Waterproof YKK zippers help protect the contents, while gold ripstop nylon lining improves interior visibility.

The Slim Brief

Removable work carry: Separates for meetings, conferences, cafe work, and in-flight access. The laptop sleeves remain accessible while the brief stays installed in the Carryall.





Separates for meetings, conferences, cafe work, and in-flight access. The laptop sleeves remain accessible while the brief stays installed in the Carryall. Dual padded sleeves: Each fits a laptop up to 16 inches, including 16-inch MacBook Pro and ThinkPad models. Space between the sleeves accommodates documents and files.





Each fits a laptop up to 16 inches, including 16-inch MacBook Pro and ThinkPad models. Space between the sleeves accommodates documents and files. Organized front pocket: Stores chargers, cords, and accessories in open pockets, four pen or stylus slots, a key tether , and a hidden AirTag pocket.





Stores chargers, cords, and accessories in open pockets, four pen or stylus slots, a key , and a hidden AirTag pocket. Carry and protection: Leather-wrapped handles, shoulder-strap attachments, and a luggage passthrough support travel and daily use. Firm foam reinforcement and waterproof YKK zippers protect the contents, while gold ripstop nylon lining brightens the interior for easier visibility.

The Monolite™ Packing Cubes

Custom-sized two-cube system: Both cubes fit side by side within the Carryall's main compartment.





Both cubes fit side by side within the Carryall's main compartment. Translucent Monolite™ construction: Reveals packed clothing at a glance.





Reveals packed clothing at a glance. Three-sided zip openings: Provide full access for easy packing and unpacking.





Provide full access for easy packing and unpacking. Ultralight, compressible design: Adds minimal weight, packs down small, and includes exterior grab loops.

Materials for Different Travel Needs

The 48-Hour Travel System comes in three weather-resistant materials with full-grain leather accents. Waxed canvas develops a distinct patina. Ballistic nylon provides lasting abrasion resistance for frequent travel. EcoPak™ is the lightest and most weather-resistant option.

Each version shares the same modular structure, understated profile, and protective construction. WaterField designs and handcrafts each set in small batches at its San Francisco workshop.

Availability and Pricing

The WaterField Designs 48-Hour Travel System includes:

One Carryall

One removable Slim Brief

Two Monolite™ Packing Cubes

One Supreme Suspension Strap

Price: $729

Exterior materials: Waxed canvas, ballistic nylon, or EcoPak™, each with full-grain leather accents.

Color combinations: Tan waxed canvas with chocolate leather; black ballistic nylon with chocolate leather; EcoPak™ navy with black leather; EcoPak™ black with black leather.

Carryall dimensions, capacity, and weight: 17 x 12 x 7 in.; 23.4 liters; 3.5 lbs. in waxed canvas, 2.9 lbs. in ballistic nylon, and 2.5 lbs. in EcoPak™.

Slim Brief dimensions, capacity, and weight: 15.5 x 10.5 x 2 in.; 5.3 liters; 1.8 lbs. in waxed canvas, 1.5 lbs. in ballistic nylon, and 1.3 lbs. in EcoPak™.

Packing Cube dimensions and weight, each: 11 x 4 x 8.25 in.; 1.3 oz.

Availability: Ships by Friday, July 31, 2026, from SFBags.com.

Launch offer: Orders for the 48-Hour Travel System placed through Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, include a complimentary monogrammed AirTag Leather Luggage Tag.

About WaterField Designs

Founded in 1998, WaterField Designs handcrafts premium laptop bags, backpacks, travel bags, and gaming cases in San Francisco. Known for meticulous craftsmanship, premium materials, and functional design, the company produces bags and accessories in small batches for professionals, travelers, and technology enthusiasts worldwide. More at Our Story.

SOURCE WaterField Designs