WaterField Designs Introduces the Gramercy Leather Sling, a Compact Full-Grain Leather Bag for Everyday Carry

Handcrafted in San Francisco, the Gramercy Leather Sling offers a full-grain leather alternative to the technical fabric crossbody bags that dominate compact everyday carry. Two Ultrasuede®-lined pockets help protect phones and glasses from scratches, while an authentic paragliding buckle, organized interior, and refined leather silhouette add polish and function to the 2-liter build.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco manufacturer known for handcrafted premium bags and cases, today introduced the Gramercy Leather Sling. Compact at 8.5 x 6 x 2.5 inches, the Gramercy carries an iPhone, wallet, keys, glasses, and cards in a structured full-grain leather silhouette suited to city errands, travel, and dressed-up occasions alike. Two Ultrasuede®-lined exterior pockets protect scratch-prone essentials, and a paragliding buckle adds a modern accent to the sling's classic leather look.

Product video: Gramercy Leather Sling

Gramercy Leather Sling by WaterField Designs

The compact sling has become a staple of urban daily carry, valued for hands-free convenience when a full bag is more than the day requires. Yet many compact slings remain rooted in nylon, ripstop, and technical fabrics that can feel out of place in dressier settings. The Gramercy fills the gap, pairing the convenience of a small leather crossbody bag with full-grain Roughman leather that softens, deepens in color, and develops a patina unique to its owner.

"When I head out knowing I won't need much, I want a bag that stays out of the way and feels appropriate wherever I'm headed," said Gary Waterfield, founder of WaterField Designs. "Most small slings are practical but look technical. The Gramercy delivers the same compact carry but in supple full-grain leather, so it pairs well with casual clothes or a more formal outfit. The Ultrasuede®-lined pockets help protect phones and glasses from scratches."

A leather flap secures the front pocket with an authentic paragliding buckle, the same distinctive hardware used on the Tribeca Leather Duffel and Lexington Leather Brief. Its Ultrasuede® lining helps protect a phone or glasses from the fine scratches that can accumulate in conventional fabric pockets. A second Ultrasuede®-lined pocket on the back keeps a phone, transit card, or tickets close to the body for quick access without opening the main compartment. Inside, open pockets elevate small items, a key tether secures keys, and a flat rear sleeve holds a phone when quick access is not needed, along with a notebook, passport, or playbill.

A gold interior lining brightens the main compartment for easy visual access. Lock-compatible custom zipper pulls accept optional travel locks, and water-repellent zippers add a measure of protection when the weather changes. An adjustable crossbody strap allows all-day wear at the chest or hip.

Key Features of the Gramercy Leather Sling

Compact 2-liter full-grain leather construction brings a polished look to a small bag format often dominated by nylon and technical fabrics

Front Ultrasuede®-lined pocket protects phones and glasses beneath a leather flap and authentic paragliding buckle

Rear Ultrasuede®-lined quick-access pocket keeps a phone, transit card, or tickets close to the body without opening any compartment

Main compartment organizes daily carry with two open pockets, a key tether , and a flat sleeve for a phone, notebook, passport, or playbill

, and a flat sleeve for a phone, notebook, passport, or playbill Gold lining brightens the compact main compartment, making contents easier to locate

Lock-compatible custom zipper pulls accept optional travel locks

Water-repellent zippers help protect contents from light rain and daily exposure

Black, Chocolate, and Grizzly full-grain leather options develop a unique patina with use

Handcrafted in San Francisco in small batches

The Gramercy Leather Sling joins WaterField's All-Leather Collection alongside the Tribeca Leather Duffel, Lexington Leather Brief, Bowery Leather Backpack, Hudson Leather Crossbody, and Executive Leather Messenger. Together, the collection reflects a commitment to American craftsmanship: full-grain leather that improves with age, practical organization, and small-batch production at WaterField's San Francisco workshop.

Availability & Pricing

The Gramercy Leather Sling is available now from WaterField Designs at sfbags.com.

Product: Gramercy Leather Sling

Price: $309

Colors: Black, Chocolate, Grizzly

Materials: Full-grain Roughman leather, Ultrasuede® lining, authentic paragliding buckle hardware, water-repellent zippers, custom metal hardware, gold ripstop nylon lining

Dimensions: 8.5 x 6 x 2.5 inches

Capacity: 2 liters

Weight: 1.1 lbs.

About WaterField Designs

Founded in 1998, WaterField Designs handcrafts premium bags and cases in San Francisco for professionals, travelers, and technology enthusiasts worldwide. Known for meticulous construction, high-quality materials, and functional design, the company produces bags and accessories in small batches for use with laptops, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and everyday carry. More information is available at Our Story.

WaterField Designs, SFBags, Gramercy Leather Sling, Tribeca Leather Duffel, Lexington Leather Brief, Bowery Leather Backpack, Hudson Leather Crossbody, and Executive Leather Messenger are trademarks of WaterField Designs. © 2019-2026. All Rights Reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE WaterField Designs