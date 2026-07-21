WaterField Designs Introduces Wrinkle-Resistant Packable Messenger Bag for Travel, Errands, and Extra Carry

The 6-liter shoulder bag packs into its own pocket and stows in a suitcase, car, backpack, or larger bag as a polished extra carry for souvenirs, errands, outings and everyday overflow. WaterField's custom water- and wrinkle-resistant Taslan textile helps it unfold cleanly, avoiding the rumpled look common to many packable bags.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs today introduced the Packable Messenger, a lightweight packable messenger bag made to stow inside a suitcase, car, backpack or larger bag until an extra carry is needed. Handcrafted in San Francisco from WaterField's custom water- and wrinkle-resistant Taslan textile, the Packable Messenger folds into its own internal pocket, then opens into a clean-lined, compact shoulder bag that looks polished enough for travel settings, city outings, conferences, market runs and everyday errands. The messenger bag joins WaterField's Travel Collection and Packable Bag Collection as a refined extra carry with quick-access organization, waterproof zippers and a gray-silver interior that makes contents easier to find.

WaterField Designs Packable Messenger Bag — packs small, unpacks crisp and polished

The Packable Messenger was created for the moments when plans expand after leaving home. Travelers may need room for souvenirs, conference materials, a jacket, a water bottle, or purchases picked up during the day. Commuters and drivers may want a compact backup bag ready in a car or larger work bag for errands, after-work stops, or unexpected carry needs.

"I like having an extra bag tucked away when I travel or run around town, but I don't want it to look like a wrinkled afterthought once unpacked," said Gary Waterfield, company founder. "We made this messenger the right size for the day's essentials, like a phone, wallet, camera and guidebook, with room for items picked up along the way. It packs small, unfolds cleanly and looks appropriate in more places, from a meeting to a city outing to a stop at the market."

Many packable bags solve the storage problem but create a presentation problem. They fold small, then unfold looking wrinkled, thin or too casual for nicer travel settings. WaterField's Packable Messenger is built to pack away compactly while still looking sharp when it comes out.

The Packable Messenger's exterior is made from WaterField's custom soft-touch Taslan nylon laminated with tricot fabric for light structure. A micro-porous coating helps repel water and wrinkles while maintaining breathability. The result is a packable travel bag that can be compressed, unpacked and carried without the crumpled look common to many lightweight bags.

Inside, a gray-silver diamond-patterned ripstop lining catches light and contrasts with contents, making small items easier to see than in a dark interior. The spacious main compartment holds daily essentials, while an internal hanging pocket organizes smaller items and doubles as the stuff sack when the messenger is packed away. An elevated front pocket keeps a phone, wallet, glasses, earbuds, keys or transit card within reach. Waterproof zippers help protect contents and maintain the bag's clean lines.

Key Features

Self-packing design: Folds into its internal pocket, reducing the bag's size by about 70%.

Folds into its internal pocket, reducing the bag's size by about 70%. Custom Taslan textile: Water- and wrinkle-resistant fabric helps the bag unfold cleanly after being packed.

Water- and wrinkle-resistant fabric helps the bag unfold cleanly after being packed. Lightweight: The 6-liter messenger weighs 0.66 pounds.

The 6-liter messenger weighs 0.66 pounds. Quick-access front pocket: An elevated exterior pocket keeps a phone, wallet , glasses, earbuds, keys, or transit card within easy reach.

An elevated exterior pocket keeps a phone, , glasses, earbuds, keys, or transit card within easy reach. Spacious main compartment: The compact shoulder-bag format holds daily essentials, purchases or travel items.

The compact shoulder-bag format holds daily essentials, purchases or travel items. Interior pocket: Holds small essentials, then doubles as the pouch when the bag is packed away.

Holds small essentials, then doubles as the pouch when the bag is packed away. Gray-silver lining: A light-reflective interior improves visibility, so contents are easier to find.

A light-reflective interior improves visibility, so contents are easier to find. Waterproof zippers: Help protect contents from rain and daily exposure.

Help protect contents from rain and daily exposure. Self-contained, adjustable shoulder strap: Adjusts without dangling ends and carries comfortably over the shoulder or crossbody.

The Packable Messenger joins WaterField's Packable Bag Collection, which includes the Packable Backpack and Packable Duffel. Like the rest of the collection, it is built for travelers and everyday users who want lightweight backup carry without the disposable feel or rumpled look of typical packable bags. The new messenger also expands WaterField's broader Travel Collection, which includes handcrafted bags designed for work trips, weekend travel, commuting and daily use.

Availability & Pricing

WaterField Packable Messenger

Price: $129

Colors: Black, Burnt Orange, Gray, Navy, and Olive

Materials: Custom water- and wrinkle-resistant Taslan exterior fabric, diamond-patterned gray-silver ripstop nylon lining, waterproof zippers and adjustable shoulder strap

Dimensions: 13 x 9.75 x 3 inches; Packed dimensions: 8.5 x 5.5 x 2 inches

Weight & Capacity: 0.66 pounds; 6 liters

Availability: Shipping now from SFBags.com

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco-based manufacturer of premium bags and accessories, handcrafted locally in small batches. Known for combining traditional materials, custom textiles and modern functionality, WaterField designs products that support everyday carry for work, travel and technology. More at "Our Story."

SOURCE WaterField Designs