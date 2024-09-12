WaterFleet Announces New Leadership: Ken Cockrill Appointed as President and CEO

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFleet, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable water and wastewater solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Cockrill as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Cockrill, who brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the construction, environmental, and equipment rental industries, will succeed Alan Pyle, Co-Founder of WaterFleet, who will transition to Executive Chairman.

Cockrill joins WaterFleet from his most recent role at Durante Rentals, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. His career also includes significant tenures at BakerCorp and United Rentals, where he was instrumental in driving operational excellence and expanding service offerings. Cockrill's extensive experience in managing large-scale equipment portfolios and leading P&L operations will be critical as WaterFleet accelerates its growth and expands its footprint across North America.

"I am honored to join WaterFleet at such an exciting time in its journey," said Cockrill. "WaterFleet has established itself as a leader in delivering safe and clean water solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team to scale our operations and continue providing innovative services to our customers."

As Executive Chairman, Alan Pyle will continue to play a strategic role within WaterFleet, focusing on new product development, regulatory compliance, and expanding the company's service offerings into new markets. Pyle's transition will allow him to leverage his deep technical, manufacturing, and regulatory expertise to further WaterFleet's mission of resolving complex water supply challenges through cutting-edge technologies.

"Kenneth's leadership and industry expertise are exactly what we need to take WaterFleet to the next level," said Pyle. "I am confident that under his guidance, WaterFleet will continue to grow and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

With Cockrill at the helm, WaterFleet is committed to remaining at the forefront of the water services industry. WaterFleet is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

About WaterFleet

WaterFleet is a pioneer in delivering mobile and permanent water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company provides innovative, safe, and environmentally responsible water services to industries including energy, construction, and emergency response. WaterFleet's solutions are critical to supporting healthy and productive work environments across North America. For more information, visit www.waterfleet.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $5.3 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, water, and specialty industries. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

