Waterford Hotel Group and Maverick Hotels Announce Strategic Merger to Drive Future Growth

Merger Expands Portfolio to More Than 50 Properties, Strengthens Market Position, and Establishes a Pipeline for Continued Expansion

WATERFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterford Hotel Group, a premier hospitality management company, and Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, a nationally recognized hotel developer and operator, have merged in a strategic partnership to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and drive long-term value for hotel owners, investors, and guests. This move brings the combined portfolio to more than 50 properties, strengthening the combined company's position as a leading hospitality management firm and setting the stage for continued expansion.

Maverick Hotels & Restaurants logo

"Last year, we set an ambitious goal to reach 50 hotels within two years — a milestone we have now surpassed," said Len Wolman, Chairman and CEO of Waterford Hotel Group. "This merger marks an exciting new chapter for Waterford and Maverick, strengthening our ability to drive performance, expand recognition, and fuel long-term growth."

Maverick properties span New England to the Midwest, with a significant concentration in Chicago. Waterford already has a well-established presence in the Eastern U.S. and a growing footprint in the South Central and Midwest regions. The newly added properties complement the company's existing portfolio, which includes full-service hotels, convention centers, and boutique inns. Notable additions include premium Marriott and Hilton-branded hotels, and charming New England inns, further diversifying Waterford's managed properties.

The merger enhances the combined company's ability to compete with leading hospitality management firms, expanding its operational scale, brand diversity, and geographic reach. With a strong development pipeline, the company is actively pursuing new acquisitions, management contracts, and redevelopment projects in high-demand markets. "This merger allows us to build on our collective achievements while unlocking even greater opportunities," said Robert Habeeb, Founder and CEO of Maverick Hotels & Restaurants. "Waterford's proven track record in hospitality management, combined with our shared commitment to excellence, makes this a powerful combination. We are well-positioned to expand our footprint, strengthen our competitive edge, and create greater value for owners and investors."

The merger also brings new career growth and leadership development opportunities for associates across both organizations. Waterford and Maverick share a people-first philosophy, recognizing that engaged, well-trained teams drive exceptional guest experiences. Together, the companies are positioned for sustained growth in the evolving hospitality landscape.

About Waterford Hotel Group

Waterford Hotel Group, headquartered in Waterford, Connecticut, has a nearly 40-year track record of success, managing properties ranging from full-service hotels and convention centers to boutique New England inns. The company is recognized for its results-driven approach, combining operational expertise with a commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences and strong financial performance for owners. For more information, visit www.waterfordhotelgroup.com.

About Maverick Hotels & Restaurants

Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, based in Chicago, Illinois, is known for its innovative, results-driven approach to hospitality, particularly in culinary programming, boutique hotels, and full-service resorts. Maverick specializes in maximizing property value and delivering unique guest experiences. For more information, visit www.maverickhotelsandrestaurants.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Beers

[email protected]

860-701-9621

SOURCE Waterford Hotel Group