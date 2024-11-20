WATERFORD PARTNERS WITH GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTIST ALISSIA ON AN EXCLUSIVE MUSICAL COMPOSITION FEATURING THE ICONIC SOUND OF CRYSTAL CLINKING

The Unique Piece of Music Blends Luxury Crystal with Festive Rhythms to Produce The Sound of The Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterford, the renowned luxury crystal brand, announces its collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer and artist Alissia to reveal an exclusive, one-of-a-kind song composition that artfully blends the signature clink of Waterford's luxury crystal with vibrant rhythms, capturing the spirit of the holiday season.

Waterford has long been synonymous with celebration and elegance, cherished by royalty and loved ones alike and the iconic sound of clinking Waterford crystal symbolizes shared joy and togetherness. The original composition by Alissia invites audiences to immerse themselves in the season's celebrations through a harmonious blend of sound and music. Alissia's unique piece of music bridges generations by tapping into the emotional connections of music and celebration, inviting a new audience to experience the joy and artistry that Waterford brings to every toast and holiday gathering.

Alissia's new track, "Crystal Reverie," captures the essence of Waterford with shimmering soundscapes and crystal chimes, echoing the warmth of a celebratory toast. Through an infectious rhythm and vibrant groove, the composition is designed to mimic the festive energy of a party. The track's layered textures and lively beat make it an ideal backdrop for gatherings, enhancing every moment with a sense of warmth, celebration and togetherness.

"Waterford sits at the heart of family celebrations that span generations. We believe in crafting more than just beautiful glassware—we create moments that connect people and cultures," said Emily Brophy, Global Brand Marketing Manager, Waterford. "Our collaboration with Alissia is a perfect example of how our brand continues to evolve, bringing timeless craftsmanship into today's celebrations and reflecting our mission to blend heritage with modern creativity."

"Music and celebrations have always been deeply connected. Collaborating with Waterford inspired me to explore new dimensions of my creativity," said Alissia. "Their 250-year legacy continues to foster connections across generations. I often incorporate live percussion sounds of glass or bottles but crystal is definitely an elevation, and turning the iconic sound of crystal clinking into music is a new and inventive way to capture the spirit of celebration, blending my sound with their artistry to embody the essence of the season."

From life's major milestones to everyday gatherings, Waterford brings the art of celebration to every shared moment. Waterford is embracing the festive spirit of the holiday season with new assortments, including the Winter Wonders and Firework collections. Drawing from traditional Irish winters, the Winter Wonders collection features intricate crystal patterns that evoke the beauty of holly leaves and berries, making each piece a timeless treasure for holiday gatherings. The Firework collection brings vibrant energy to celebrations with bold linear cuts and dazzling colors, adding Waterford's iconic radiance to joyful moments and new beginnings. From flutes and martini glasses to ornaments - Waterford's newest collections embody the celebratory moments of the holiday season.

The exclusive holiday track from Alissia is available on Waterford.com/Alissia and Waterford's limited-edition festive collections are available at retailers including Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Waterford.com and more.

