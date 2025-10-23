Waterford Returns as the Official Crystal of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball & One Times Square Reveals Early Look at New Ball Design

The partnership with Waterford and One Times Square - home of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration - ushers in a new era of brilliance, heritage, and unity.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterford and One Times Square - home of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration - today announced Waterford's return as the official crystal of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball, reigniting a partnership that has illuminated the world's most iconic countdown for more than 25 years. After a two-year hiatus, Waterford once again brings its expertise in crystal artistry to the global stage, transforming craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation into a shared symbol of hope and renewal.

"As the world comes together each New Year's Eve, there is no greater stage for Waterford than Times Square," said Bentley Hardwick, Global Head of Waterford. "Through the brilliance of crystal craftsmanship, we are proud to help shape a moment that unites millions in celebration and optimism for the future. We are honored to be part of this piece of history."

The announcement coincides with the anticipated grand opening of One Times Square as an experiential entertainment destination offering visitors new ways to interact with the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball and Waterford Crystal.

"One Times Square is entering a new era - designed to interact, entertain, and thrill visitors of all ages - and Waterford will be a central part of one of our marquee experiences, The Premium Ball Experience " said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown, owner of One Times Square. "Waterford and the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball have long been intertwined, and we're excited to bring this partnership back to life. This collaboration will allow us to create a truly unique and unforgettable experience, blending the timeless beauty of crystal craftsmanship with the energy and excitement of Times Square year-round in a way that captures the spirit of this iconic celebration."

This fall, in connection with the new One Times Square, visitors will have the rare opportunity to see the 2025 New Year's Eve Ball up close and participate in the evolution of its transition into the 2026 Ball design, taking part in the process. At The Premium Ball Experience, guests can replace a 2025 crystal disc with a 2026 crystal, symbolically contributing to the next chapter of the Ball's history. Each participant will take home the 2025 crystal they received as a personal keepsake from one of the world's most iconic celebrations.

As part of the announcement, Waterford unveiled a first look at its new creative design series, The Infinite Edition , which will present a new edition each year. The 2025 design features 5,280 handcrafted Waterford crystal discs – Infinite Joy, Infinite Light, Infinite Beginnings – that harmonize movement and stillness, reflecting radiant optimism from every angle. For the first time, the New Year's Eve Ball will feature three sizes of circular crystal discs, each of which will feature a unique pattern crafted to express the year's theme within the Infinite edition. Each cut and curve captures the balance between reflection and renewal, embodying the spirit of possibility as the world gathers to welcome a new year.

The journey culminates on December 31, 2025, when the New Year's Eve Ball descends before millions worldwide, affirming Waterford's enduring mission: to craft brilliance that connects generations in celebration. For more information, visit waterford.com .

Founded in 1783, Waterford has remained an enduring symbol of Irish heritage and craftsmanship. From iconic stemware to bespoke creations, the brand continues to bring brilliance to both everyday moments and extraordinary milestones. The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball remains the pinnacle of this mission, dazzling the world in a shared celebration of light, joy, and possibility.

About Waterford

Waterford, established in 1783, is one of the world's leading luxury crystal brands, known for its timeless heritage, artistry, and innovation. With a legacy rooted in Irish craftsmanship, Waterford's collections span from iconic stemware to extraordinary bespoke designs. Each creation is crafted to bring brilliance and beauty to life's most meaningful moments.

About One Times Square

One Times Square is a 26-story building located at the intersection of 42nd Street, Seventh Avenue, and Broadway in the heart of Times Square. Originally built as the headquarters for the New York Times at the turn of the 20th century, the building is being reimagined as a destination for experiential entertainment. The building has served as the focal point for the iconic New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration since 1907 and continues to play a central role in the world's New Year's Eve traditions. For more information, visit onetimessquare.com.

