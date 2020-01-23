Waterfront Estate in Ultra-Exclusive Miami Community Set for Luxury Auction® on Valentine's Day
Jan 23, 2020, 13:45 ET
MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to splurge on a gift for their loved one this Valentine's Day, an impressive waterfront estate located in one of the nation's most exclusive residential enclaves may serve as the perfect display of affection. Miami-based real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions has announced a February 14th luxury auction® date for a home within the Gables Estates community in Coral Gables, Florida. Recently asking $17.9 million, the property will be sold without reserve at a live auction held on the property site. Platinum, which specializes in the luxury auction® sale of non-distressed, multimillion-dollar properties, is managing the auction in cooperation with listing broker Audrey H. Ross of Miami's Compass Florida brokerage. Ross has long been one of Miami's top luxury agents.
"I believe firmly that this will be [how] the house sells," Ross remarked. "Working with a talent like Audrey is an exceptional opportunity," noted Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's Founder and President. "We're looking forward to adding another success to her incredible volume of sales within Gables Estates." The transaction is the second time the firm has worked with Ross, who represented the buyer of a Miami condominium Platinum auctioned in July, 2019.
The tri-level residence is one of fewer than 200 homes located within Gables Estates, where some the world's most elite movers and shakers reside. To be sure, the community boasts a number of billionaire residents, who can unwind and enjoy the relaxed, South Florida lifestyle within the protected gates of the +200-acre, waterfront neighborhood. Within recent years, the community has registered more than 30 home sales in excess of $10 million (including a $43.7 million sale in 2017). Homeowners enjoy 24-hour, guard-gated security in addition to regular vehicle patrol. Residency is conditioned upon a buyer's acceptance into the Gables Estates Club.
The elegant estate is situated on a 1.03-acre lot, with 180 ft of frontage on a deep-water canal. A 100-ft dock can manage vessels up to 120 ft in length, while a motorized boat lift is available for smaller craft. The property is just moments away from the open Biscayne Bay and sparkling Atlantic Ocean – perfect for the avid pleasure boater or fisherman.
Extensively renovated in 2015 by the current owner, the home features a comfortably elegant design and flexible floor plan. Two, main living levels offer +/-8,000 sf of area, with 4 beds and 3.5 baths, while additional square footage on the lowermost level is currently outfitted with a fitness center and sauna, "bait-and-tackle" room, children's movie theater and multiple recreation areas. There are also staff quarters, comprised of 2 beds and 1.5 baths.
Other notable home features include a grand salon, gourmet kitchen, spacious master suite with sitting room and dual walk-ins, and a custom-built wine room with climate control and storage for more than 5,000 bottles. A Control4® home automation system can manage air-conditioning, audio/video, lighting, security cameras, pool and spa features via a convenient smartphone app.
Property grounds are extensively landscaped with lush, mature plantings to create a tropical atmosphere of serenity and privacy. Outdoor living areas include multiple terraces ideal for dining and lounging, an expansive sundeck, summer kitchen, heated pool with separate spa and even a "putting green."
More information on the luxury auction® can be found online at MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Aaron Carmody, at 800.871.9269 to schedule a property tour. Bidders must register to participate in the sale by Thursday, February 13th at 5pm ET. Contact Platinum for registration details.
About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $926 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while evaluating and consulting on more than $2.65 billion in additional luxury property volume worldwide.
