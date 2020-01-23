Waterfront Estate in Ultra-Exclusive Miami Community Set for Luxury Auction® on Valentine's Day

The tri-level residence is one of fewer than 200 homes located within Gables Estates, where some the world's most elite movers and shakers reside. To be sure, the community boasts a number of billionaire residents, who can unwind and enjoy the relaxed, South Florida lifestyle within the protected gates of the +200-acre, waterfront neighborhood. Within recent years, the community has registered more than 30 home sales in excess of $10 million (including a $43.7 million sale in 2017). Homeowners enjoy 24-hour, guard-gated security in addition to regular vehicle patrol. Residency is conditioned upon a buyer's acceptance into the Gables Estates Club.

The elegant estate is situated on a 1.03-acre lot, with 180 ft of frontage on a deep-water canal. A 100-ft dock can manage vessels up to 120 ft in length, while a motorized boat lift is available for smaller craft. The property is just moments away from the open Biscayne Bay and sparkling Atlantic Ocean – perfect for the avid pleasure boater or fisherman.

Extensively renovated in 2015 by the current owner, the home features a comfortably elegant design and flexible floor plan. Two, main living levels offer +/-8,000 sf of area, with 4 beds and 3.5 baths, while additional square footage on the lowermost level is currently outfitted with a fitness center and sauna, "bait-and-tackle" room, children's movie theater and multiple recreation areas. There are also staff quarters, comprised of 2 beds and 1.5 baths.

Other notable home features include a grand salon, gourmet kitchen, spacious master suite with sitting room and dual walk-ins, and a custom-built wine room with climate control and storage for more than 5,000 bottles. A Control4® home automation system can manage air-conditioning, audio/video, lighting, security cameras, pool and spa features via a convenient smartphone app.

Property grounds are extensively landscaped with lush, mature plantings to create a tropical atmosphere of serenity and privacy. Outdoor living areas include multiple terraces ideal for dining and lounging, an expansive sundeck, summer kitchen, heated pool with separate spa and even a "putting green."

More information on the luxury auction® can be found online at MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Aaron Carmody, at 800.871.9269 to schedule a property tour. Bidders must register to participate in the sale by Thursday, February 13th at 5pm ET. Contact Platinum for registration details.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $926 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while evaluating and consulting on more than $2.65 billion in additional luxury property volume worldwide.

