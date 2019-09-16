Waterfront lots in Lexington Landing and Quail Island set for absolute auction

ELKHART, Ind., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lexington Landing and Quail Island development will sell all of its remaining 43 lots in the Lexington Landing and Quail Island development along the St. Joseph River in Elkhart. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will market the property and conduct the absolute auction on October 1.

"This development was conceived when contractor Percival Haines bought the land and began work on the project. Today, it is owned by a partnership of five of Percival's sons, and they have decided it's time to sell the remaining lots," said Roger Diehm, vice president of the company. The property is located at State Road 19 and West Lexington Avenue, in Elkhart.

The auction – 66 acres in all – includes 43 lots, ranging in size from a half acre to 5 acres. Out of the 43 lots, 29 front on either the river or lake. "This is an incredibly luxurious development that has been around for decades, yet it is so private that many in Elkhart never knew it existed. There are very few opportunities to buy land at auction in such a mature, beautiful neighborhood. This should be of interest to builders as well as to individuals seeking land on which to build," said Diehm.

Schrader personnel will be available to accommodate inspections September 18 (4 to 6 p.m.), September 21 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and September 22 (2 to 4 p.m.).

The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum/Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart. Online bidding will be available by prior arrangement.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of real estate assets throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

