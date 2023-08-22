Waterfront Realty Expert Michelle Madtes Launches Her New Website with the Help of Caymana Consulting

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Front Luxury Realty, one of Long Island's most distinguished real estate agencies, specializing in waterfront properties across Queens and Long Island, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. This digital transformation comes as a result of a collaborative effort with Caymana Consulting, a leading digital marketing and web development company based in New York City – servicing clients all across Long Island!

For more information call us at (516) 225.9997 or visit us online at waterfrontluxuryrealty.com!

Under the leadership of Michelle Madtes, a former restaurateur and seasoned businesswoman, Water Front Luxury Realty has emerged as a dominant force in the luxury real estate market. As a division of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the agency demonstrates its commitment to excellence, establishing itself as a premier destination for waterfront properties and luxury transactions.

With a strong understanding of the North Shore marketplace, and the ups and downs in New York realty as a whole, Michelle Madtes has cemented her reputation as an expert in Long Island's luxury property scene. Leveraging her knowledge, negotiation prowess, and business acumen, Madtes ensures buyers and sellers receive optimal deals. Her track record of success underscores her dedication to achieving the best outcomes for her clients.

The new Water Front website represents a pivotal moment in the agency's evolution. Crafted in collaboration with Caymana Consulting, the website combines functionality and aesthetics to provide an immersive experience. Beyond visual appeal, the website is designed to enhance search engine rankings and SEO, allowing Water Front Luxury Realty to connect with a wider audience of clients.

Prospective clients in the luxury real estate market can explore the agency's impressive portfolio directly on the website. From the borough of Queens to the enchanting areas across Long Island's North Shore, like Sagaponack, Amagansett, and Bridgehampton – the website showcases a range of properties curated to luxury clients.

Michelle Madtes expresses her excitement regarding the launch of the website, stating, "Our goal has always been to provide clients with unparalleled service and expertise. With the help of Caymana, our website reflects our commitment to excellence and provides a platform to effectively engage with clients in the evolving NY real estate market."

If you're in need of realty help across Nassau and Suffolk County? Water Front services hamlets as far as East Hampton, Southampton, Montauk and more. For more information about Water Front Luxury Realty and to explore their stunning portfolio of luxury properties, please visit their new website at https://waterfrontluxuryrealty.com .

