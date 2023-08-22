Waterfront Realty Expert Michelle Madtes Launches Her New Website with the Help of Caymana Consulting

News provided by

Water Front Luxury Realty

22 Aug, 2023, 08:34 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Front Luxury Realty, one of Long Island's most distinguished real estate agencies, specializing in waterfront properties across Queens and Long Island, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. This digital transformation comes as a result of a collaborative effort with Caymana Consulting, a leading digital marketing and web development company based in New York City – servicing clients all across Long Island!

Continue Reading
For more information call us at (516) 225.9997 or visit us online at waterfrontluxuryrealty.com!
For more information call us at (516) 225.9997 or visit us online at waterfrontluxuryrealty.com!

Under the leadership of Michelle Madtes, a former restaurateur and seasoned businesswoman, Water Front Luxury Realty has emerged as a dominant force in the luxury real estate market. As a division of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the agency demonstrates its commitment to excellence, establishing itself as a premier destination for waterfront properties and luxury transactions.

With a strong understanding of the North Shore marketplace, and the ups and downs in New York realty as a whole, Michelle Madtes has cemented her reputation as an expert in Long Island's luxury property scene. Leveraging her knowledge, negotiation prowess, and business acumen, Madtes ensures buyers and sellers receive optimal deals. Her track record of success underscores her dedication to achieving the best outcomes for her clients.

The new Water Front website represents a pivotal moment in the agency's evolution. Crafted in collaboration with Caymana Consulting, the website combines functionality and aesthetics to provide an immersive experience. Beyond visual appeal, the website is designed to enhance search engine rankings and SEO, allowing Water Front Luxury Realty to connect with a wider audience of clients.

Prospective clients in the luxury real estate market can explore the agency's impressive portfolio directly on the website. From the borough of Queens to the enchanting areas across Long Island's North Shore, like Sagaponack, Amagansett, and Bridgehampton – the website showcases a range of properties curated to luxury clients.

Michelle Madtes expresses her excitement regarding the launch of the website, stating, "Our goal has always been to provide clients with unparalleled service and expertise. With the help of Caymana, our website reflects our commitment to excellence and provides a platform to effectively engage with clients in the evolving NY real estate market."

If you're in need of realty help across Nassau and Suffolk County? Water Front services hamlets as far as East Hampton, Southampton, Montauk and more. For more information about Water Front Luxury Realty and to explore their stunning portfolio of luxury properties, please visit their new website at https://waterfrontluxuryrealty.com.

Media Contact:
Nick Khan
516.707.5737
364175@email4pr.com

SOURCE Water Front Luxury Realty

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.