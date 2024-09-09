WATERFRONT RESTAURANT BLUE ANCHOR BAR + KITCHEN NOW OPEN IN NEWPORT

Elevated Seafood Restaurant Joins Diverse Culinary Scene

in Thriving Jersey City Neighborhood

NEWPORT, N.J., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeFrak Commercial, Newport Associates Development Company and the owners of Downtown Brooklyn's beloved Japanese restaurant Teppan Territory today announced the opening of Blue Anchor Bar + Kitchen, the newest culinary offering to debut in Jersey City's waterfront neighborhood, Newport. The new seafood restaurant located on River Drive inside residential building The Beach offers an elevated dining option that enhances the neighborhood's vibrant food scene.

New seafood restaurant Blue Anchor Bar + Kitchen is now open in Jersey City’s waterfront neighborhood, Newport.

"We're thrilled to be part of the beautiful Newport neighborhood, an energetic community that offers a flourishing, innovative culinary scene created by the best of local and national chefs and restauranteurs," said Chris Kong, partner and co-owner of Blue Anchor Bar + Kitchen. "Blue Anchor offers a new kind of dining experience and we're eager for the local community to dive into our menu and enjoy the flavors we are so passionate about."

Encompassing over 2,200 square feet, Blue Anchor Bar + Kitchen brings a full-service restaurant and bar, complete with patio seating overlooking the Hudson River and New York skyline, to Newport. The elevated menu features fresh, locally sourced seafood, including lobster rolls, a raw bar and other seasonal offerings, complemented by a curated selection of wines and craft cocktails. Blue Anchor will also be serving a brunch menu on the weekends. Blue Anchor is located at 166 River Drive on the ground floor of The Beach, a waterfront residential tower overlooking Newport Green.

Blue Anchor is a joint venture between restauranteurs Chris Kong, Admen Kong, Alan Lau, Johnny Leung and Kelvin Yiu, partners at Teppan Territory, an authentic Japanese teppanyaki-style restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn. Leung is also a partner in Newport's celebrated Komegashi Too sushi restaurant.

"Over the past few years, Newport has solidified itself as a go-to food scene for local residents, office workers and even New Yorkers," said Ray Kawas, director of commercial leasing for LeFrak. "We're excited to welcome Blue Anchor Bar + Kitchen to the neighborhood and share this new waterfront dining experience with the Newport community."

Newport has established a new hotspot for food lovers with a growing number of successful restaurants opening in recent years, including the renowned Ruth's Chris Steak House, famed waterfront dining venue Batello, sushi restaurant Komegashi Too, upscale American eatery Fire & Oak, Mexican restaurant Los Cuernos, Chinese restaurant Dun Huang, Greek restaurant Efi's Gyro and more.

Spanning 600 acres along the Hudson River, Newport is a vibrant live-work-play community with 16 residential buildings and eight state-of-the-art office towers that provide eight million square feet of office space for major employers. In addition to stunning water and skyline views and easy access to Manhattan, Newport is sought after for its diverse lifestyle amenities, including the sports and wellness offerings at Newport Swim & Fitness, shopping at Newport Centre Mall and The Newport River Market, recreation at Newport Green and year-round community programming, such as summer pickleball courts and annual holiday events.

For additional information on Newport, please visit https://www.newportnj.com/. For more information on Blue Anchor Bar + Kitchen, please visit www.blueanchorjc.com or follow on Instagram at @blueanchorjc.

About LeFrak

LeFrak is a preeminent, family-owned property company committed to community development and long-term ownership. LeFrak affiliates own and manage an extensive portfolio of real property concentrated in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, as well as South Florida, Los Angeles and throughout the West Coast. Through its affiliated companies, LeFrak has developed and built the majority of its real estate portfolio and is one of the world's leading property firms. The firm is acclaimed around the globe for the quality of its projects and its properties, its financial strength and conservatism, its entrepreneurial business model and its commitment to long term ownership. Although primarily focused on the residential and office sectors, LeFrak affiliates also invest in numerous hospitality, retail assets, securities, private businesses and energy. www.lefrak.com

SOURCE Newport Associates Development Company