WaterFurnace Breaks Ground On Sizable Fort Wayne, IN Headquarters Expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace International, a leading innovator in geothermal and water source heating and cooling solutions, broke ground on a significant expansion of its Fort Wayne, Indiana headquarters on May 30th. The 173,000 square foot building expansion will more than double its current size, offering more flexibility to increase operating efficiencies and production capabilities to meet growing customer demand. It will also be equipped with multiple features that allow for future state-of-the-art enhancements as the company continues to grow.

John Thomas, CEO with 30 year WaterFurnace employees (from left to right) Bob Brown, Tonsha Woods, Elaine Shearer, Curt Morton, Julie Mllage, Suzanne Cross, Tom Kinder, Chris Mann, Gregg Tapp, and Luke Goings.

Despite the considerable increase in space, the entire facility will continue to be 100% heated and cooled by WaterFurnace geothermal heat pumps that draw from the renewable energy of its existing pond. This commitment parallels the societal shift away from fossil fuels towards more sustainable energy solutions and underscores WaterFurnace's dedication to environmentally friendly practices.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the community. We're investing in this 14-million-dollar project because we're committed to growing as a renewable technology leader from right here in Fort Wayne," said John Thomas, CEO of WaterFurnace International, "With 320 dedicated employees, we are poised to lead the industry with our advanced products and exceptional service as the demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to rise."

WaterFurnace's expansion comes on the heels of two record-breaking years, driven by a growing demand for renewable energy technologies and the currently available 30% federal tax credit for geothermal systems. The company has built a reputation as an industry leader, known for its exceptional production efficiency, with unmatched lead times of just 3-5 days from order to shipment.

About WaterFurnace International: WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Although the company earned a reputation as a leader in geothermal heat pumps, WaterFurnace has spent the last decade innovating new technologies, integrating key trends and growing the core business to represent a portfolio of clean and sustainable solutions. Our purpose is to transform the way we use energy, protect resources for future generations, and give people the freedom to focus on life. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983, and the company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind. For the latest news and updates from WaterFurnace, connect with us on LinkedIn . Additional Information about the company and its products is available at www.waterfurnace.com .

