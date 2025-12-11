WaterFurnace Unveils Corporate Rebranding Initiative That Honors The Past And Embraces Future Growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace International, Inc., a leading manufacturer of geothermal and HVAC systems, has introduced a refreshed corporate identity designed to unify its brand and reflect the company's evolution.

The updated logo is a modernized version of the long-standing WaterFurnace mark. Rather than a complete reinvention, the refresh preserves the company's heritage while aligning with its growing presence in residential and commercial markets.

"This refresh is more than just a new look – it's a symbol of where WaterFurnace has been and where we're headed," said John Thomas, President and CEO of WaterFurnace. "Our company has expanded well beyond its residential roots, and this updated identity reflects the full scope of our innovation and leadership in sustainable energy solutions."

About WaterFurnace International: WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of commercial, residential, industrial and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., the company specializes in sustainable water-to-air, water-to-water, and radiant heating and cooling solutions. WaterFurnace strives to transform the way we use energy, protect resources for future generations, and give people the freedom to focus on life. For the latest news and updates from WaterFurnace, connect with us on LinkedIn. Additional Information about the company and its products is available at www.waterfurnace.com.

