Watergen's GENNY Home And Office Unit named To TIME Magazine's List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2019

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun.

"Watergen USA and Watergen Ltd. are pleased to announce that Time Magazine recognized the social significance of the GENNY atmospheric water generation unit and its global impact by choosing the GENNY AWG as an innovation award winner for 2019." Yehuda Kaploun, President, Watergen USA

Entire communities are affected by lead and other toxic chemicals. These units are being placed in offices, homes, schools, and colleges and will be able to provide an effective solution to the worlds drinking water crisis.

The GENNY has been displayed and won awards at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year. To much fanfare, the solar powered GENNY unit will be displayed at CES 2020.

Noted philanthropist and President of Watergen Ltd., Dr. Michael Mirilashvilli stated that Watergen's goal of changing the world for the better using this patented technology is becoming more attainable, as many more countries are now using this technology. Watergen solutions to the worlds' water crisis are becoming the norm in over twenty five countries where they are currently operating machines.

"The GENNY home and office units will promote a plastic free solution," said Watergen USA CEO Ed Russo. "The GENNY will allow people to generate clean fresh water without any lifting and handling of water bottles and allow clean water for cooking and drinking to be created just from the air in your home."

Larger water generators have been placed in many countries and mobile water solutions have been used for disaster relief as well. These machines generate between 200 - 1500 gallons depending on the unit.

100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.

GENNY unit pricing starts at $2,100.

