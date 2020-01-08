Watergen's GENNY Wins 2020 CTA Mark Of Excellence Award For Its Innovative Water-From-Air Solution

"Our company's mission is to eliminate the need to rely on outside sources for life necessities and to help people become more environmentally friendly," says Dan Clifford, President of Watergen North America. "We are especially honored to be named Energy Efficiency Product of the Year at this year's CES show because this award directly supports one of the top values Watergen stands for."

The Watergen GENNY

Watergen's GENNY is a water-from-air system for the home or office that is able to create fresh drinking water from air.

GENNY completely eliminates the need for consumers to restock water through purchasing bottled water or, as popular in office settings, to have water jugs delivered at necessary intervals, thus significantly cutting back on plastic usage.

Because GENNY creates water from air, an unending resource, water is always available on demand. More, the water produced by GENNY provides consumers with higher quality water than the water that runs through filtration systems attached to municipal water lines. GENNY eliminates concerns of corroded water pipes that could lead to higher-than-normal levels of lead in drinking water.

Watergen's GENNY additionally works as a home air purifier, circulating clean air back into the room as part of the water generation process.

Wategen's GENNY was also awarded a CES Best of Innovation Award in 2019.

About Watergen

Founded in 2009, Watergen's mission is to provide access to fresh, clean and safe drinking water for every man, woman and child around the world. Using its patented GENius heat-exchange technology, Watergen is able to create products that produce high-quality drinking water from air. Through its innovative research and manufacturing, Watergen creates products that satisfy the company mission to provide humanity with safe drinking water anywhere, on demand, and at a reasonable cost.

