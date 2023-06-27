WaterGuru Launches Commercial Business Unit

New division is focused on delivering commercial-grade solutions primarily to hotel, resort and property management firms, pool service companies and more

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterGuru , the market leader in empowering swimming pool owners with the ability to achieve resort-quality swimming water conditions, today announced a new commercial division that sells the company's SENSE Series 2 smart pool monitor directly to hotel, resort and property management companies, apartment and condominium HOA's, country clubs, pool builders and pool service firms. WaterGuru's decision to create its commercial division was simple. It was already happening organically with its customers.

"The SENSE system is a game changer," says WaterGuru commercial customer Billy Parris, who manages 350 resort properties for Venture Resorts. "The pools at the properties I manage used to make me nervous. The chemicals are not easy to gauge the old-fashioned way, and accuracy is of paramount importance. What if someone got sick from one of your swimming pools? The SENSE system helps us avoid that liability, gives us an opportunity to provide our guests with better experiences, and improves our record from a health department standpoint. We identify and solve the problem before anyone even knows it's a problem."

WaterGuru recently launched the second generation of its SENSE smart pool monitor, the Series 2, which expands the testing regiment from two pool water chemistry parameters (chlorine and pH) to five (chlorine, pH, alkalinity, calcium hardness, and CYA). The Series 2 also works in hot tubs. In addition, it monitors and reports pool temperature and water flow. SENSE Series 2's expanded capabilities offer those who own or manage commercial swimming pools the most affordable and robust water health monitoring system giving management visibility to real-time data throughout the day. Commercial customers report the investment pays for itself within one or two months, and allows them to manage large portfolios of pools at scale.

How does the device work? The SENSE Series 2 sits undetected by swimmers in the pool's skimmer, and using sensors analyzes the chemical parameters of the pool or hot tub's water, multiple times per day if needed. It then transmits that water quality data to the cloud, which produces a digital twin of each pool and, or hot tub under management. The WaterGuru mobile app provides pool owners with an up-to-date analysis of the water's chemistry, plus trends, graphs, and detailed advice on how to bring the water back into balance. The Series 2 takes the mystery, complexity, and much of the cost out of maintaining a perfectly balanced pool.

WaterGuru commercial customer Grant Linder, owner of a pool service company that installs WaterGuru SENSE devices in each of its client's pools, says that, "by having the WaterGuru SENSE in the water at each pool, I don't necessarily have to worry about pH. I can read the chlorine and all the other data points every day. I know if we're getting low, or if something's getting to the point where I need to go to that pool to check on it. Scheduling weekly visits is a thing of the past. I mean, work smarter, not harder, right? Once pool service companies realize the device pays itself off within a few months they will get on board."

The CDC's guidelines for operating public pools and hot tubs state that owners must maintain:

Free chlorine levels continuously between 1–3 parts per million

The pH level of the water at 7.2–7.8 and must test chemicals at least twice per day (hourly when in heavy use)

Accurate records of disinfectant/pH measurements and maintenance activities

"The CDC's guidelines are more intense for commercial operators than they are for consumers, and for good reason," says WaterGuru CMO Jeff Siegel. "Things can go wrong quickly in a shared pool, and especially in a hot tub, where many people share the same, small, heated body of water. That is a major liability risk for hotel and property managers, including those who outsource pool maintenance. Given the high volatility of pool water, having a management dashboard that displays the pool health data empowers hotel and property managers to always be in the know, and to ensure actions are taken when needed. This also provides a tool to gauge the performance of contracted pool service providers who are challenged to maintain pool health without being on-site frequently."

The SENSE Series 2 is available for purchase now through WaterGuru.com for $325 per smart pool monitor. For businesses managing a sizable number of pools, WaterGuru is developing enhancements to its pool management software that allows major hotel chains, property management firms, and pool service providers to manage large pool portfolios at scale. For more information about WaterGuru's new commercial program, please contact Jeff Siegel at [email protected].

About WaterGuru

Based in Silicon Valley, WaterGuru is dedicated to helping property owners maintain always-safe, healthy pool and hot tub water ensuring great hotel guest and homeowner experiences. By combining state-of-the-art technology from multiple disciplines including optical sciences, chemistry, robotics, AI, wireless connectivity, mobile computing, and sensors, WaterGuru is delivering on its mission to make pools and hot tubs safe for even the most sensitive of swimmers. WaterGuru's smart SENSE monitors are currently installed in tens of thousands of residential and commercial pools, monitoring over 300 million gallons of water every day. www.waterguru.com .

