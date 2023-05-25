WaterGuru Releases Its SENSE Series 2, the Next Generation of Automated Pool Care

Precise measurement of five chemistry parameters establishes a new standard for residential and commercial swimming pool and hot tub owners, and service professionals

FREMONT, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterGuru, the market leader in empowering residential swimming pool owners, property and resort management companies, country clubs and pool service firms with the ability to automate consistent resort-quality swimming water, today announced the second generation of its water quality monitoring system, the SENSE Series 2. The Series 2 expands the testing regiment from two pool water chemistry parameters (chlorine and pH) to five pool water chemistry parameters (chlorine, pH, alkalinity, calcium hardness, and CYA). The Series 2 also works in hot tubs and above-ground pools! In addition, it monitors and reports pool temperature and pump filter water flow. Its expanded capabilities give home pool care DIYers and a wide range of swimming pool industry professionals more robust water health monitoring abilities and raise the level of water quality for millions of swimmers.

How does it work? The SENSE Series 2 is a fully automated system. The device sits undetected by swimmers in the pool's skimmer, and using sensors analyzes the chemical parameters of the pool or hot tub's water. It then sends that data to the WaterGuru cloud, which produces a digital twin of the water. The WaterGuru mobile app then provides pool owners with an analysis of the water's chemistry, plus trends, graphs, and detailed advice on how to bring the water back into balance. The Series 2 takes the mystery out of maintaining a perfectly balanced pool.

"As many of America's estimated 17 million home swimming pool and hot tub owners know well, maintaining a pool or hot tub is not a simple task," says WaterGuru CEO Paul Fulton. "After spending almost a decade in R&D and continually refining our system, we think the Series 2 is state of the art, and an incredibly valuable product that can help pool owners easily conquer something complex and difficult to manage with automation. Hot tub owners have been asking for a SENSE solution since we launched the Series 1. They know a healthy hot tub can turn unhealthy in a matter of hours without any noticeable change to the water's appearance."

According to guidelines issued by the CDC for residential swimming pools, the chlorine level and pH of pool water should be tested at least twice per day, and more often than that during heavy use. A separate survey, however, which polled over 2,100 American adults, found that 23% of pool owners do not test their pool's chlorine and pH more often than once every two weeks. In addition, pool service companies typically only schedule once a week visits with their customers, which falls well below the CDC's guidelines. The SENSE Series 2 makes obsolete the labor-intensive and error-prone manual testing that was first invented a century ago. The days of performing manual tests every week, and taking water samples to the pool store, are over. The Series 2 provides more accurate data with zero effort on the part of the pool owner or pool care professional.

"The incredibly positive feedback we've heard from property managers, pool service professionals and hotel brands is refreshing," says WaterGuru CMO, Jeff Siegel. "With the WaterGuru SENSE series, pool care, once the most difficult of assets to manage and often a source of guest and pool owner complaints, is now firmly under their control. It is reducing labor, chemical and energy costs while also improving guest satisfaction and brand reputation. The best part about our commercial business is that it sprouted organically from WaterGuru SENSE owners that loved the system so much they became advocates for resort quality water on a much larger scale. It was fueled by passion."

The SENSE Series 2 is available for purchase now at WaterGuru.com for $325. With the money saved by using less chemicals and by avoiding trips carrying water samples to the pool store, the Series 2 will pay for itself after a few months. Go to waterguru.com to learn what pool owners have to say about pool care in the 21st century. For media inquiries, contact Reid Wegley: 206-963-4167, [email protected].

Based in Silicon Valley, WaterGuru is dedicated to alleviating the anxiety and pain swimming pool and hot tub owners experience regarding water chemistry by providing automated tools they can leverage with mobile technology to gain total control over the health of the water in their swimming pool or hot tub, or the health of the water in their client's swimming pool or hot tub. SENSE Series devices are currently installed in tens of thousands of American swimming pools, and monitoring over 300 million gallons of swimming water.

