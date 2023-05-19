Waterhouse & Dodd presents 'ALESSANDRO KEEGAN: After the Rain'

News provided by

Waterhouse & Dodd

19 May, 2023, 17:27 ET

May 25-June 22, 2023

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterhouse & Dodd, leading international dealers with galleries in New York and London, present After the Rain, Alessandro Keegan's debut solo exhibition at their Upper East Side gallery. Sandra Safta Waterhouse, the gallery Director, says "Keegan is a highly regarded emerging artist and given his dedication and skill, his future is bright. Collectors are encouraged to purchase while his prices are low. Prices for the 11 oil paintings start at just $5,800."

Alessandro Keegan, After the Rain, 2023, Oil on canvas, 60 x 69 in (152.4 x 175.26 cm). Waterhouse & Dodd, New York.
These recent paintings highlight Keegan's vibrant and exceptionally rendered technique, rich with historical references and metaphysical intrigue. After the Rain (2023) the title painting of the show, has connections to traditional landscape painting and references the great Surrealist Max Ernst's Europe After the Rain II (1941)- a postapocalyptic scene of Europe in unrecognizable ruin. Other works like Nature Transformer (2023) feature atomic-like forms and celestial orbs, appearing as intimate observations of scientific phenomena.

Waterhouse says that "Keegan's paintings are truly beautiful but they are more than just great decoration. His process is akin to mediumistic practices of art making, specifically automatic drawings where the artist is compelled to draw in a spontaneous way. The result oscillates between abstraction and representational with mysterious shapes painted in a formal manner." Waterhouse encourages collectors to contact the gallery to discuss what is available.

Keegan has an established visual vocabulary of jewel-like forms, saturated colors, and organic shapes. The artist cites his own visual experiences as source imagery for his abstract paintings, as well as symbolism and nature.

Alessandro Keegan was born in 1980 and lives and works in Upstate New York. The artist holds a MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a MA in Art History. His paintings have been exhibited internationally including in New York, Chicago, London, Dublin, Barcelona, Hong Kong, and the Hague.

Keegan's art is held in the permanent collection of the College of Psychic Studies in London, UK. Writings about his work have appeared in Artsy, ArtMaze Magazine, and Artforum. In 2022 he exhibited at Galerie du Monde, Hong Kong with curator Zoie Yung and his work will be featured in the upcoming Art Macau: Macao International Art Biennale 2023.

CONTACT:

Sandra Safta Waterhouse
[email protected]
+1 212 717 9100
https://www.waterhousedodd.com/exhibitions
15 East 76th Street
New York, NY 10021

SOURCE Waterhouse & Dodd

