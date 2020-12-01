Water.io Announces Company Brand Name Change to impacX

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Water.io, the Internet of Packaging Company, has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new brand name and will be known as impacX, effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects a revolved business strategy which now focuses on connecting brands with their customer through smart packaging in various industries.

Water.io and Vitamins.io will continue to be the brands of our commercially available product lines in the beverage and nutritional supplement industries.

Along with this change, a new designed logo has been revealed and a new website at https://impacx.io/.

Water.io was established in 2015 and developed IoT connected smart caps for water bottles geared to encourage users to drink more water. Since then, the company expanded to more product lines and is the only company with commercially available smart packaging platforms for hydration, nutritional supplements, pharma, and additional industries.

This rebranding reflects our strategy to digitize CPG brands and bring them on board to a world where connected personalized experiences with customers is key.

Kobi Bentkovski, CEO and Co-Founder stated "We've come a long way with our 'Internet of Packaging' concept. Our platforms benefit both customers and the manufacturing brands. The customers gain a mobile app which coaches them to achieve their goals. The brands receive access to customer and usage data using our unique dashboard."

