Waterjet Cutting Machines Market size is set to grow by USD 464.6 million from 2024-2028, Increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterjet cutting machines market size is estimated to grow by USD 464.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.61% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased focus on developing energy-efficient pumps in waterjet cutting machines. However, high initial cost of implementation poses a challenge. Key market players include A Innovative International Ltd., AAG INC., Dardi International Corp., ESAB Corp., Foshan Yongshengda Machinery Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Sino Achieve Mechanical Equipment Co. Ltd., Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Inc., Koike Aronson Inc., Leading Edge Cutting Solutions Inc., Metronics Technologies SLU, Optomec Inc., Resato International BV, SCM GROUP Spa, Shape Technologies Group Inc., Shenyang AUTOFU Technology Co. Ltd., STM waterjet GmbH, Sugino Machine Ltd., and Waterjet Corporation s.r.l.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Metal cutting, Glass cutting, Stone cutting, and Others), End-user (Metal fabrication, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled A Innovative International Ltd., AAG INC., Dardi International Corp., ESAB Corp., Foshan Yongshengda Machinery Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Sino Achieve Mechanical Equipment Co. Ltd., Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Inc., Koike Aronson Inc., Leading Edge Cutting Solutions Inc., Metronics Technologies SLU, Optomec Inc., Resato International BV, SCM GROUP Spa, Shape Technologies Group Inc., Shenyang AUTOFU Technology Co. Ltd., STM waterjet GmbH, Sugino Machine Ltd., and Waterjet Corporation s.r.l.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The waterjet cutting machines market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing production volumes in end-user industries and the subsequent need for energy-efficient equipment. Regulatory authorities worldwide are encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient solutions, leading vendors to develop direct drive high-pressure pumps.

These pumps, such as those offered by Hypertherm and Shape Technologies Group, reduce energy consumption and hydraulic losses, resulting in an efficiency of up to 85%. This not only benefits the end-user by reducing energy costs but also increases cutting speed, enhancing overall system efficiency.

The waterjet cutting market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for accurate and efficient cutting solutions. Marketers value the versatility of waterjet technology, which can cut various materials including metal, fabric, and glass. The use of abrasive waterjets for harder materials and non-abrasive waterjets for softer ones broadens the application scope.

Companies are investing in productivity and automation, with features like marking systems and CNC control. The technology's ability to produce intricate designs and complex shapes makes it a preferred choice in industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction. Additionally, the trend towards customization and shorter production runs is driving demand for waterjet cutting machines.

Market Challenges

Waterjet cutting machines require substantial investment due to the need for additional equipment and high-pressure systems. Large industries with significant production volumes benefit from the shorter payback period. Operating costs include water, power, and abrasives, with garnet abrasive accounting for nearly half. Frequent part replacements, such as orifices and seals, increase operational expenses, potentially hindering market growth.

The waterjet cutting machines market faces several challenges. Consumption of abrasive materials is a significant cost for businesses. The high cost of raw materials and energy required for operation is another challenge. The precision and accuracy of waterjet cutting technology can be affected by various factors such as the quality of the water supply and the consistency of the cutting pressure.

Additionally, the initial investment for purchasing a waterjet cutting machine can be prohibitive for some businesses. Furthermore, the ongoing maintenance and repair costs can add to the overall expense. Lastly, the market is becoming increasingly competitive, with many players offering similar products and services. These challenges require innovative solutions to remain competitive and profitable in the waterjet cutting machines market.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Metal cutting

1.2 Glass cutting

1.3 Stone cutting

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Metal fabrication

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Electrical and electronics

2.4 Aerospace and defense

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Metal cutting- Waterjet cutting machines market is experiencing significant growth due to their versatility and precision in cutting various materials. These machines use high-pressure jets of water to cut through materials, offering advantages such as minimal heat generation and no need for abrasive materials. Industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction are major consumers, as waterjet cutting provides intricate designs and shapes with ease. The market is expected to expand further with increasing demand for customized and complex components.

Research Analysis

The Waterjet Cutting Machines market encompasses advanced technology solutions in the Automotive, Electronics, Textile, Mining, Packaging, Construction, and Defense industries. These industries require customized products and process automation, leading to the increasing adoption of waterjet cutting machines. Robotic technologies enable high precision and flexibility in fabrication, reducing difficulties and errors. However, the high ownership cost and hourly operating costs are significant challenges.

Water, labor, additional machinery components, power, and software are essential considerations in the effective operation of waterjet cutting machines. Incorrect selection and difficulties during fabrication can result in inefficiencies and increased costs. Industrial automation and technology integration are key trends driving market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Waterjet Cutting Machines market encompasses innovative technologies and solutions designed for precise and efficient cutting of various materials. These machines utilize high-pressure jets of water, often mixed with abrasive particles, to cut through metals, composites, glass, and other materials. The sector continues to evolve, with advancements in automation, control systems, and material handling systems enhancing productivity and reducing costs.

Applications span across industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and consumer goods, among others. The market is driven by factors including increasing demand for customized and complex parts, growing focus on automation, and the need for faster production cycles. Additionally, the market is witnessing significant growth in emerging economies due to increasing industrialization and urbanization.

