Waterleaf International, LLC Announces Hiring of Chief Sales Officer

Brant Feldman Joins Senior Leadership Team to Grow Cyberleaf Managed Cybersecurity Services

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterleaf International, LLC, (Waterleaf), a provider of network engineering and cutting-edge managed cybersecurity services, announced that Brant Feldman has been appointed as Chief Sales Officer. Feldman joins the executive leadership team as part of a major investment phase to grow the company's CyberleafTM cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) offering and to provide a foundation for building a world class sales organization.

Brant served as an Officer in Naval Special Warfare for 11 years. He separated in 2008 as a Lieutenant Commander and joined ADS, Inc., a Top 50 Department of Defense Contractor. He was promoted to Chief Sales Officer where he directed all sales and marketing efforts. Brant has a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law, an Executive MBA from the Darden School of Business and degrees in Economics and Government from the University of Virginia. In helping to drive Waterleaf's next phase of rapid growth, Feldman will draw on over 26 years of leadership experience and 15 years of sales.

Adam Sewall, Waterleaf CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to have Brant join the team. His leadership, skillset and ability to grow both sales teams and revenue are the perfect example of the right person, at the right time. We know Brant will be a key contributor in advancing our Cyberleaf offerings and Waterleaf- overall."

Cyberleaf provides managed cybersecurity that detects, alerts and responds to cybersecurity threats, protecting vital networks, cloud services, endpoints and data. The offering combines a fully-integrated stack of top-tier cyber protection tools with expert and AI-led operations support to enable small/medium enterprises and Managed Service Providers to detect and prevent attacks at the earliest stages by applying Zero Trust and advanced Threat Intelligence and automation.

The Cyberleaf service includes Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and 24x7x365 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC) services support. Through expertise, scale, and automation, Cyberleaf delivers best in class Cybersecurity protection, expedited process, people, and tools at a fraction of the cost of any comparable systems.

For more information about Cyberleaf's Cybersecurity-as-a-Service offering, please visit https://www.cyberleaf.io/

Waterleaf International executives have joined together from senior positions at some of the world's most renowned telecommunications/technology companies - including Verizon, T-Mobile, Motorola, AT&T/Bell Labs, Harris and others - sharing a vision to combine large business resources, technical and management skills with the agility of small business- in order to rapidly deploy next generation technologies. Today, the team has grown to augment its legacy of RF innovation with skills in operations, maintenance, data analytics, visualization, and cybersecurity.

Contact:

David Levitan

***@waterleafinternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12956812

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Waterleaf International