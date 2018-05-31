Waterline Data Appoints New CEO as Company Enters Period of Hyper-Growth

"We are very excited to introduce Kailash as our new CEO," said Alex Gorelik, founder and CTO at Waterline Data. "Kailash has a keen understanding of what Waterline brings to data governance, as a growing number of critical compliance regulations are implemented. As a serial entrepreneur with a long history of successes, Kailash brings a blend of passion and vision that will fit right in here at Waterline as we all look to take the company to the next level."

Prior to joining Waterline, Ambwani pivoted Actiance from an on-premise, perpetual license business serving a niche market, to a subscription SaaS business addressing the $4B archiving and eDiscovery markets. Before Actiance, he co-founded Astound Inc., which was acquired by Genesys Conferencing where he went on to serve as COO and was responsible for all front office operations worldwide including sales, marketing, service and regional P&L.

Waterline Data was founded in 2013 with funding from Menlo Ventures and Jackson Square Ventures. Venky Ganesan, a partner at Menlo Ventures, says "Kailash has been at the forefront of growth in his previous ventures. He is the right person to lead Waterline's accelerated growth."

"I'm excited to join Waterline Data at a time of tremendous business momentum driven by accelerating market demand and the company's culture of industry-leading innovation," says Ambwani. "No organization can risk losing track of their data assets in today's data-driven business landscape, which makes Waterline an integral partner for any global organization that wants to transform their data assets into a strategic advantage while responsibly managing privacy and security of the data."

Ambwani holds a Masters degree in Theoretical Astrophysics and a Bachelors of Science in Theoretical Physics and Applied Mathematics from McMaster University.

About Waterline Data:

Waterline Data customers spend less time looking for data and more time using it while complying with ever changing data governance mandates such as GDPR. Waterline Data automates data discovery, compliance and the ability to take action on data by using a combination of machine learning, ratings and reviews, and tribal knowledge to deliver the most comprehensive data catalog solutions on the market. The company is funded by Menlo Ventures, Jackson Square Ventures, Partech Ventures, and Infosys, and implemented in large enterprises around the globe. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more, visit www.waterlinedata.com.

Media Contact:

Zachary Vito, MSR Communications

Zach@msrcommunications.com

415-989-9023

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterline-data-appoints-new-ceo-as-company-enters-period-of-hyper-growth-300657178.html

SOURCE Waterline Data

Related Links

http://www.waterlinedata.com

