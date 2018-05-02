Waterline Data Cited in Gartner Report on Metadata Management Solutions

Gartner Research Director Thornton Jared Craig notes that "metadata is a fount of untapped business value, but the flood of data impedes technical professionals from unlocking that value." In addition, Craig writes that "Emanating from multiple sources and operations in the data pipeline, metadata is increasing at an exponential rate. Even the best organizations struggle to effectively capture, centrally manage and derive value from all this metadata."

The report advises that data and analytics technical professionals responsible for enterprise information architectures and systems should:

Identify all data sources and processing engines for data movement and transformation as potential sources of metadata. A complete metadata view enables lineage and advanced data analysis. Categorize metadata based on roles...Using a role-based model identifies where different types of metadata overlap and clarifies which data sources will add value for each use case. Implement new metadata management solutions and harmonize them with existing metadata systems to centralize the view and management of all metadata. Use auto-discovery functions to crawl and capture metadata, enabling auto-generated views of data lineage.

"Organizations that lack effective metadata management will miss these opportunities," wrote Craig.

The Waterline Metadata Discovery Platform addresses big data's growing volume and complexity by creating a real-time, data catalog of the enterprise's entire data estate as new data pours in, powering a host of use cases through its supporting apps, including data cataloging for analytics and data governance for GDPR compliance. Deployed in some of the largest organizations in the world, Waterline provides an easy to use "shop for data" interface to help business analysts find the data sets they need--whether the data is located in a data lake, in the cloud, or in relational data stores--creating a truly self-service approach to data.

"We feel Gartner has always recognized the significant benefits metadata management brings to the unlocking of big data in the enterprise and we believe our inclusion in the report is due to the benefits we bring to large global enterprises," said Alex Gorelik, CEO of Waterline Data. "With Waterline's automated metadata discovery, those benefits are now possible even across the largest, most complex data estates."

About Waterline Data:

Waterline Data customers spend less time looking for data and more time using it while complying with ever changing data governance mandates such as GDPR. Waterline Data automates data discovery, compliance and the ability to take action on data by using a combination of machine learning, ratings and reviews, and tribal knowledge to deliver the most comprehensive data catalog solutions on the market. The company is funded by Menlo Ventures, Jackson Square Ventures, Partech Ventures, and Infosys, and implemented in large enterprises around the globe. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more, visit www.waterlinedata.com.

