Waterline Data Debuts Enterprise Data Catalog for Snowflake

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Data, a global leader in data cataloging solutions and applications, today announced a new integration with Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the Cloud.

As more organizations move to the Cloud for greater flexibility, cost efficiency, and innovation, it is imperative that they have a data catalog with cloud-native support for immediate insight into data. Companies are also seeking solutions that help bridge data silos within their enterprises. Thus, they expect all critical pieces of their data puzzle to work together seamlessly.

The integration of Snowflake and Waterline Data ensures that all data in the former's data warehouse is automatically "tagged" using Waterline's AI-driven algorithm. In this process, sensitive data is flagged before it is moved into the Cloud or across geographic borders in order to guard against potential privacy-regulation violations. Equally important, the Snowflake data is aggregated into Waterline's Data Catalog which contains all other sources of data, both cloud and on-premise, in a single view. The integration of Snowflake and Waterline enables Snowflake customers to discover all of the data they have set aside for analytics purposes — both data residing in Snowflake and in other applications — with one search.

The integration of Waterline Data with Snowflake enables organizations to reduce the time to insights. Waterline's cloud-native Data Catalog empowers data professionals to easily find the data they need to analyze without IT support. This allows them to focus more time and resources on gaining insights and deriving real value from their data.

Leveraging Waterline's patented Fingerprinting™ technology, the Waterline Enterprise Data Catalog combines machine learning and AI with human collaboration to automatically catalog individuals at scale and with improved accuracy. With Waterline, organizations can work with related data sets across the enterprise for far deeper and cleaner insights for analytics than any other catalog can provide.

"As more organizations realize the value in shifting their data to the Cloud and hybrid environments, the need for a cloud-native enterprise data catalog that can provide single truth visibility into their data assets, regardless of their location, has become increasingly critical," said Waterline Data CEO Kailash Ambwani. "We're very proud to be working with Snowflake to help our shared customers to both govern and get the most out of their data for true digital transformation."

The Snowflake integration expands Waterline Data's support for data discovery in the Cloud, adding to Waterline's native support for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Learn more about the Waterline Data and Snowflake partnership by signing up for a personalized demo and be the first to see it in action.

About Waterline Data

Waterline Data automates data discovery, compliance and the ability to take action on data by using a powerful combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, ratings and reviews, and tribal knowledge to deliver an AI-driven Data Catalog. Our customers spend less time searching for data and more time using it to derive value while complying with data governance mandates such as GDPR. The company is funded by Menlo Ventures, Jackson Square Ventures, Partech Ventures, and Infosys, and implemented in large enterprises around the globe. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more, visit us via www.waterlinedata.com , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Enterprise data leaders interested in seeing Waterline Data in action can register for a personalized live demo here .

Contact:

Jon Lavietes

415-572-4408

jon@msrcommunications.com

SOURCE Waterline Data

Related Links

https://www.waterlinedata.com

