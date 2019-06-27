Waterline Data Unveils Newest Enterprise Data Catalog for Faster Discovery of Sensitive Data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Data, a global leader in data cataloging solutions and applications, today announced the release of its latest Enterprise Data Catalog, designed to help organizations respond faster to new regulations such as GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) while accelerating digital transformation. According to the International Association of Privacy Professionals, only 55% of organizations believe they will be ready to comply with CCPA when it goes into effect this January, while many still struggle to comply with GDPR. This newest iteration of Waterline's market-leading AI-driven Data Catalog is designed to help these organizations stay ahead of data governance measures as they relate to this emerging data legislation, and maintain both compliance and competitiveness in an increasingly regulated and data-driven world.

"Waterline Data's leading-edge technology was instrumental in enabling our dramatic shift toward digital transformation and the data-driven enterprise," said Richard Pluschau, Vice President/Head, Data Governance and Information Management, AIG. "With Waterline automating the discovery and governance of sensitive data across multiple silos, we're able to quickly meet new regulatory demands as they arise, which in turn allows us to focus on strategic growth through self-service analytics."

"Consumer awareness of data privacy concerns is accelerating the drive for more stringent regulations on data usage, and many organizations are struggling to keep up," said Matt Aslett, Research Vice President, Data, AI and Analytics, 451 Research. "In addition, the growing adoption of multiple cloud platforms is presenting enterprises with a problem: how can they govern their data if they don't know where it is? The data catalog has emerged in recent years as a fundamental component in enterprise data management strategies that can provide visibility across the data estate and help enterprises meet their regulatory requirements."

Faster Automated Discovery and Governance of Sensitive Data

Waterline's Enterprise Data Catalog helps organizations comply with ever-changing regulations by discovering sensitive data located in databases, data lakes and applications across the enterprise. By identifying sensitive data before it's applied to business analytics, Waterline reduces the impact of potential breaches while meeting all industry and government regulations.

Since GDPR and similar legislation broadens the definition of "sensitive data" to include everything that faces or touches the customer, traditional approaches such as reference tables, regular expressions and other pre-built classifiers can no longer feasibly track and manage such a voluminous amount of information. Waterline Data's Aristotle machine learning and AI-driven data tagging engine leverages patented fingerprinting technology to automate the discovery, classification, management and governance of this enormous amount of now-regulated sensitive data scattered across the enterprise.

Waterline's new DataOps Dashboard, a prominent feature in this latest release of the company's flagship Enterprise Data Catalog, serves as a regulatory hub where companies can understand the macro risk of their data estate. The DataOps Dashboard allows users to easily locate and view specific files that contain regulated sensitive data, and help expedite the identification, remediation and documentation processes to meet GDPR and CCPA requirements.

"Waterline's AI-driven Data Catalog brings unparallelled speed and scale to data discovery and governance, allowing organizations to quickly ramp up their compliance with regulations all around the globe so that they can safely use their data for competitive gain," said Waterline Data CEO Kailash Ambwani.

Accelerated Digital Transformation with Cloud-Native Support

The latest Enterprise Data Catalog meets the needs of enterprises that are moving to cloud-native deployments by helping them build and update applications faster while improving quality and reducing risk. It is the only data catalog designed for the hybrid multi-cloud enterprise. The product understands and rationalizes on-premise data before it gets moved to the Cloud, all while providing data location transparency and data source independence during the migrations.

Enterprise Data Catalog supports native agents running on on-premise clusters and in different clouds, as well as container-based deployments. This flexible architecture not only allows enterprises to scale their deployments to catalog millions of data sets, but also to comply with data residency laws that require all data to be processed locally within a specified jurisdiction. The agents do all of their processing within the country and expose allowed metadata in the global catalog, so that data is findable, monitorable and manageable enterprise-wide.

To learn more about the Waterline Data 2019 release, join us for a complimentary webinar, visit our product page or read our blog where we will unveil all of the exciting new features.

About Waterline Data

Waterline Data automates data discovery, compliance and the ability to take action on data by using a powerful combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, ratings and reviews, and tribal knowledge to deliver an AI-driven Data Catalog. Our customers spend less time searching for data and more time using it to derive value while complying with data governance mandates such as GDPR. The company is funded by Menlo Ventures, Jackson Square Ventures, Partech Ventures, and Infosys, and implemented in large enterprises around the globe. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more, visit us via www.waterlinedata.com , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Enterprise data leaders interested in seeing Waterline Data in action can register for a personalized live demo here .

CONTACT: Chris Blake, 818-406-1236

SOURCE Waterline Data

Related Links

https://www.waterlinedata.com

