Waterline Renewal Technologies Receives BMEC Authorization for Perma-Lateral™ Lining Systems and LightRay® UV CIPP Technologies

OTTAWA, Ill., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Renewal Technologies is proud to announce that the Ontario Building Materials Evaluation Commission (BMEC) has officially authorized the use of its Perma-Lateral™ Lining Systems as well as the LightRay® UV cure technologies, including both inversion and pull in place installations.

This expanded approval represents a significant milestone for Waterline Renewal Technologies and marks an important shift for the trenchless industry. LightRay UV technologies continue to gain rapid adoption for speed, safety, and precision, and receiving BMEC authorization further validates the system's readiness for wide use across Canada. Perma-Lateral has long been a trusted solution for sewer rehabilitation, and now the addition of LightRay reinforces Waterline Renewal Technologies as a leader in both traditional and next generation CIPP methods.

"This approval reinforces the performance and reliability of our systems and strengthens our ability to support contractors and municipalities throughout Ontario," said Adam Tetz, VP of Marketing and Product Management. "The authorization of LightRay is especially exciting because UV cured-in-place-pipe represents the future of trenchless rehabilitation. Our team is committed to delivering technologies that meet strict regulatory standards while helping customers restore infrastructure efficiently and safely."

The BMEC authorization process includes a rigorous technical review of building materials and systems to confirm compliance with Ontario's regulatory framework. Approval for both Perma-Lateral and LightRay provides engineers, inspectors, and system owners added confidence in selecting trenchless solutions that minimize disruption, accelerate installation time, and extend the service life of underground utilities.

Waterline Renewal Technologies will continue to support partners and contractors across Canada with training, technical expertise, and field-proven technologies designed to advance modern infrastructure rehabilitation.

About Waterline Renewal Technologies

Waterline Renewal Technologies is owned by Behrman Capital, a private equity firm focused on driving growth in middle market businesses. With their strategic support, Waterline Renewal Technologies continues to expand its leadership in both residential and municipal markets. Headquartered in Ottawa, IL, with distribution facilities across the United States, Waterline Renewal Technologies is dedicated to delivering advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions nationwide. To learn more, visit www.waterlinerenewal.com.

