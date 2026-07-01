Waterloo Capital Acquires Equity Stake in Austin-Based Ironclad Wealth

Combined firm will operate under the Waterloo Capital name, deepening the firm's presence in its home market of Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Capital, L.P., a registered investment adviser headquartered in Austin and one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country, today announced it has acquired an equity stake in Ironclad Wealth, a respected Austin-based advisory practice. Effective July 1, 2026, the two homegrown firms will join forces under the Waterloo Capital name, bringing together a shared commitment to Austin families and the broader community they serve.

For Ironclad Wealth's clients, the partnership unlocks the full breadth of Waterloo Capital's institutional-grade infrastructure, from institutional asset management and advanced financial planning to dedicated family office services. For Waterloo Capital, the transaction deepens the firm's roots in its hometown and marks another deliberate step in its strategy of disciplined, advisor-focused growth.

"By partnering with Waterloo Capital, we are able to bring institutional-level asset management, advanced financial planning, and family office services to the families we serve here in Austin and beyond," said Mark McAdams and Steven Livitz, principals of Ironclad Wealth. "Waterloo's scale, resources, and commitment to clients, allows us to deliver an even higher level of service while preserving the relationships our clients have always counted on."

"Ironclad Wealth has built an outstanding reputation and a loyal client base right here in our backyard," said John Chatmas, Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Capital. "By combining their track record with our infrastructure, we can help more families plan for retirement in a thoughtful manner and bring institutional asset management to the individual investor."

And the momentum is far from over. As it continues to expand, Waterloo Capital is actively recruiting like-minded financial advisors who share its client-first philosophy and its conviction that individual investors and families deserve institutional-caliber capabilities.

About Waterloo Capital

Waterloo Capital, L.P. is a registered investment adviser headquartered in Austin, Texas, offering institutional asset management, advanced financial planning, and family office services to individuals, families, and institutions. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country and named to USA TODAY's Top 100 Financial Advisory Firms for 2026, Waterloo Capital is committed to bringing institutional-grade investment management to the individual investor. Year after year, the firm has earned a place on Citywire RIA's prestigious "50 Growers Across America" list, a recognition reserved for the nation's fastest-growing advisory firms and a powerful testament to Waterloo Capital's relentless momentum and the deep trust clients continue to place in its team.

About Ironclad Wealth

Ironclad Wealth is an Austin, Texas-based advisory practice led by principals Mark McAdams and Steven Livitz, serving individuals and families with disciplined investment management and personalized financial planning. Through its partnership with Waterloo Capital, the firm now offers clients expanded institutional asset management, advanced financial planning, and family office capabilities.

Waterloo Capital

Taylor Chatmas, Marketing Manager

Phone: (512) 717-4495

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.waterloocap.com

SOURCE Waterloo Capital