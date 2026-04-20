Waterloo Capital Acquires Equity Stake in Allied Portfolio Management, Expanding Institutional-Grade Wealth Management to Tucson and Scottsdale

Waterloo Capital announced that it is actively recruiting experienced financial advisors to join its growing team in the Tucson and Scottsdale markets. The firm is seeking motivated professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional, holistic financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Capital today announced the acquisition of an equity stake in Allied Portfolio Management, a respected wealth management firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. Under the terms of the transaction, the combined practice will operate under the Waterloo Capital name, uniting Allied's deep community roots and client relationships with Waterloo Capital's institutional-grade infrastructure, advanced financial planning capabilities, and family office services.

The partnership brings together two organizations that share a common philosophy: that every family deserves access to the same caliber of asset management and financial planning historically reserved for the largest institutional investors. Clients of both firms will benefit from Waterloo Capital's comprehensive suite of services, including institutional asset management, advanced financial planning, and family office solutions — all delivered with a personalized, client-first approach.

Waterloo Capital Acquires Equity Stake in Allied Portfolio Management, Expanding to Tucson and Scottsdale Post this

"By partnering with Waterloo, we will now be able to bring institutional level asset management and exemplary advanced financial planning and family office services to the families of Tucson and the Scottsdale area," said Steve Graham, founder and former president of Allied Portfolio Management. "This combination gives our clients access to resources and capabilities that were simply not available to us as a standalone firm. It is a tremendous opportunity for the families we serve."

In conjunction with the acquisition, Waterloo Capital announced that it is actively recruiting experienced financial advisors to join its growing team in the Tucson and Scottsdale markets. The firm is seeking motivated professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional, holistic financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families. Qualified candidates are encouraged to reach out to Waterloo Capital directly to learn more about the opportunity to join a firm with the resources, culture, and mission to make a meaningful difference in clients' lives.

"It has been so fulfilling helping our clients improve their financial lives and now, by partnering with Waterloo Capital, we will be able to take it to a completely different level." said Maggi Dawson, Allied Portfolio Management's long-time Administrator and trusted Client Service Associate.

"With Steve's incredible reputation and successful track record, combined with our infrastructure, we can help more families plan for retirement in a thoughtful manner — bringing institutional level asset management to the individual investor," said John Chatmas, Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Capital. "We believe that access to world-class wealth management should not be limited by the size of one's portfolio. This transaction is a meaningful step toward making that vision a reality in the Arizona market."

About Waterloo Capital

Waterloo Capital, one of the fastest growing RIAs in the country and recently named to USA Today's Top 100 Financial Advisory Firms for 2026, is a wealth management firm dedicated to providing institutional-grade asset management, advanced financial planning, and family office services to individuals and families. The firm's mission is to bring the highest standards of investment management and financial planning to the individual investor, helping clients plan for and achieve their retirement and legacy goals.

Waterloo Capital

John Chatmas, CEO

Phone: 512-777-5900

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.waterloocap.com

Allied Portfolio Management

Steve Graham

Phone: 520-296-1035

SOURCE Waterloo Capital