Waterloo Capital Family Office Services and Ironclad Strategies Consulting Announce Integration of Service Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Capital Family Office Services, a provider of comprehensive family office reporting and fractional family office solutions, today announced the integration of its service offerings with Ironclad Strategies Consulting, a firm specializing in asset protection, tax strategy, and business transfer advisory services. The combined platform will enhance the scope of services available to high-net-worth families, privately held business owners, and entrepreneurial leadership teams.

The integration aligns Ironclad Strategies' advisory capabilities in corporate strategy, organizational design, and performance improvement with Waterloo Capital Family Office Services' tailored financial oversight, multi-generational planning, and administrative support. The unified service model is designed to deliver an institutional-quality framework for clients seeking both strategic advisory and family office solutions under a single platform.

"Integrating our capabilities creates a more comprehensive offering to address the increasingly complex needs of our clients," said Mark McAdams, Managing Member of Ironclad Strategies. "Our organizations share a commitment to disciplined execution, confidentiality, and long-term client partnership."

John Chatmas, Founder of Waterloo Capital Family Office Services, added, "This combination expands our resources and strengthens our ability to provide end-to-end support across strategic, financial, and operational dimensions. Clients will benefit from a streamlined service model that brings together advisory expertise and family office infrastructure within one coordinated structure."

The combined offerings will operate under the Waterloo Capital Family Office Services name. The firm will be headquartered in Austin, Texas, reflecting the city's continued emergence as a hub for innovation, capital formation, and private enterprise.

About Waterloo Capital Family Office Services

Waterloo Capital Family Office Services is a boutique advisory firm based in Austin, Texas, delivering a comprehensive suite of services designed for high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and privately held business owners. The firm's core capabilities include:

Multigenerational wealth planning and legacy advisory: helping families define and implement their goals and objectives related to preservation of capital, plan for succession, and structure long-term holdings across generations, through estate planning, philanthropic advice, and family dynamics guidance.





Comprehensive family office administration: including bookkeeping, consolidated financial reporting, bill payment, cash-flow management, lifestyle management, concierge services, and coordination with legal, tax, and trust advisors.





Investment oversight and coordination: facilitating collaboration with external investment managers, real estate advisors, and alternative-asset specialists — while delivering independent reporting and oversight.





Tax strategy and business-transfer advisory: structuring tax-efficient ownership and exit strategies for privately held businesses and closely held assets.





Integrated strategic advisory: combining financial oversight with organizational design, asset protection, and business-continuity planning to deliver an "all-in-one" resource platform for families and business leaders.

Waterloo Capital Family Office Services emphasizes discretion, fiduciary-level standards, and personalized service, with a commitment to long-term client relationships built on trust, transparency, and institutional-grade professionalism. The firm serves as a central hub for clients' financial, strategic, and legacy needs — enabling individuals and families to pursue their broader personal and business ambitions with confidence.

