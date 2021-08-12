Waterloo Sparkling Water Announces Sippin' Different Ticket Giveaway Series to Festivals Coast to Coast

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic fruit-inspired flavors and lively carbonation, is excited to announce its Sippin' Different Festival Ticket Giveaway Series to premier music festivals coast to coast. Fueled by the overwhelming fan response to its giveaway to Chicago's popular Lollapalooza Music Festival, Waterloo is expanding to a series of Festival Ticket Giveaways, starting with two events in the San Francisco Bay Area for which Waterloo is also the Official Sparkling Water:

Second Sky Fest on September 18-19 : One lucky winner will receive two (2) VIP two-day tickets for the event, selected and confirmed by September 10





on : One lucky winner will receive two (2) VIP two-day tickets for the event, selected and confirmed by Dirtybird Campout on October 15-17 : One lucky winner will receive two (2) General Admission three-day tickets and a camping pass, selected and confirmed by October 8

In addition to festival tickets, winners will also receive fun Waterloo swag and 10 free cases of Waterloo.

Official rules and details on how to enter the ticket sweepstakes are available at @waterloosparkling on Instagram.

Future giveaways in the coast-to-coast series will include tickets to two additional star-studded events that feature Waterloo as the Official Sparkling Water – Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA and Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ – with more in the works. At these festivals, Waterloo will be on site with a mix of complimentary sampling, mocktail bars, live art experiences and more.

"As the Official Sparkling Water of music festivals across the country, we are pleased to announce our Sippin' Different Festival Ticket Giveaway Series," said Waterloo Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Maurella. "We applaud the creativity of musical artists and fans who live life to the fullest and look forward to sharing outdoor music – while savoring favorite Waterloo flavors – with even more fans. See you there!"

Supporting the healthy, active lifestyles of music fans nationwide, all Waterloo varieties are made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely true-to-fruit taste and aroma with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium.

Waterloo Sparkling Water is available at retailers and through online platforms nationwide. In the San Francisco Bay area, retailers include Safeway, Raley's, Whole Foods, Costco, Target, select CVS and Walgreens, BevMo and online at Amazon, GoPuff and Imperfect Foods. For more information, visit drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

*Local authorities have posted health and safety guidelines regarding COVID-19. Check city requirements and festival-specific entry rules.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

