Waterloo Sparkling Water Continues to Lead the Charge, Snagging Coveted Senior Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling, the independent Austin-based water brand that packs bold flavor into each thirst-quenching can, has announced the restructuring of its senior leadership team with the addition of Brian Ponticello, vice president of sales, and Matt Voltoline, vice president of marketing. Led by Jason Shiver, CEO, and recently promoted COO, Jeff Arnold, Waterloo continues to be driven by their dedication to disrupting the category's status quo. Continuing to experience rapid nationwide expansion, Waterloo is on pace to triple its first-year sales within the second fiscal year and over the last 52 weeks has grown 686% in the grocery channel. The latest strategic moves will help the independent brand, currently the number two sparkling water in the natural food channel, continue to challenge the corporately-funded companies previously controlling the market.

Since joining the company, Ponticello and Voltoline have led the Sales & Marketing teams to achieve 200% year-over-year growth as they re-organize to prepare Waterloo for its next phase. Their commercial departments are responsible for the company's launch into 159 Fresh Market stores in July as well as this year's Natural Grocer expansion, both a natural progression for the young brand. Supported by co-founder, Sean Cusack, and benefiting from the notable expertise of entrepreneur, Clayton Christopher, along with a capable board of directors, the group is set to continue exceeding expectations in the coming year with new innovation slated for early 2020.

Brian Ponticello, formerly of Chef's Cut Real Jerky, SkinnyPop, and Glutino Food Group, joined with the goal of assisting Shiver and group in amplifying Waterloo's retail presence. While in his prior positions, Ponticello was instrumental in driving distribution and developing key customer relationships in a startup environment making him a clear fit for his current role. In just a few months, he has developed a retailer strategy that will allow for growth across multiple channels and fuel the continued expansion of the sales department.

Previously responsible for leading all marketing efforts in one of Red Bull North America's largest regions, Matt Voltoline was recruited for his strategic understanding of how to build a company within the consumer package goods industry. While at Red Bull, his mix of traditional and non-traditional engagement strategies drove awareness and consideration for the group's beverage and media products. In his current position, Voltoline has been essential in determining Waterloo's growth strategy, with a focused approach on reaching high-value fans and building affinity for the brand.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of two new senior executives and the promotion of Jeff Arnold to COO," said Jason Shiver, CEO of Waterloo Sparkling Water. "Our major customers appreciate our savviness when it comes to understanding the consumer and their work has been central to that. We're excited to deliver healthy and satisfying refreshment to consumers nationwide as we continue to offer a bold, fruity experience like none other."

Waterloo can be found at key retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Walmart, Natural Grocer and now, Fresh Market. Products can be purchased by the single 12oz can, in 8 or 12-packs, and in 24-count variety packs at select Costco locations.

For additional information, please visit www.drinkwaterloo.com, or follow them on Instagram @waterloosparkling.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER:

In 2017, after recognizing that consumers were seeking, but not finding, healthy, authentic, transparent and better-for-them beverage choices, that tasted great, the team dared to challenge expectation and launched Waterloo Sparkling. A rebel at heart, Waterloo has been breaking the mold since day one and is driven by its cofounder's firsthand knowledge of the importance of food and beverage choices. The Austin-based brand is a BOLD take on sparkling water, making its mark by focusing on fruit-inspired flavor & aroma and delivering a much richer, more authentic taste.

Waterloo is made with Non-GMO Project verified and Whole30 Approved flavors, free of calories, sodium, sugar, & artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of their fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans, made with BPA-free liners.

