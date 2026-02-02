WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER INTRODUCES ALL-NEW FLAVORS, BANANA BERRY BLISS AND MELON MEDLEY, ALONG WITH THE RETURN OF FAN-FAVORITE LEMON ITALIAN ICE

Timed to the 2026 winter games, Waterloo brings "Wake Up With Waterloo" to life with full flavor and a new take on the morning ritual.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water , known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation, today announced two all-new flavors, Banana Berry Bliss and Melon Medley, and the return of fan-favorite Lemon Italian Ice, now available year-round after high consumer demand during its limited-time offering last summer. With these bright, refreshing additions to its everyday flavor lineup, the brand invites consumers to "Wake Up With Waterloo" – with sparkling water as a new morning ritual.

Melon Medley, Lemon Italian Ice and Banana Berry Bliss

Banana Berry Bliss is a creamy, dreamy blend of ripe Banana and sweet Berry notes - smooth and rich with a hint of bright orange for tartness. A fresh take on the morning smoothie.

is a creamy, dreamy blend of ripe Banana and sweet Berry notes - smooth and rich with a hint of bright orange for tartness. A fresh take on the morning smoothie. Melon Medley brings together sweet watermelon, juicy cantaloupe, and cool honeydew notes into a bright Medley that's bursting with flavor. Effortlessly refreshing, like a morning visit to the spa.

brings together sweet watermelon, juicy cantaloupe, and cool honeydew notes into a bright Medley that's bursting with flavor. Effortlessly refreshing, like a morning visit to the spa. Lemon Italian Ice packs a sun-drenched rush of lemony sour and sweet, with bright citrus flavor and a perfectly balanced, zesty bite. One sip awakens the senses! A fan-favorite from last year's limited-time drop, this Waterloo x Guy Fieri's Flavortown flavor is now available year-round.

As early mornings take center stage during the winter games in Milan, Waterloo is inviting consumers to start the day the Italian way as they tune in early to cheer on Team USA. Inspired by the timeless tradition of serving espresso alongside sparkling water, Waterloo is teaming up with The Bagel Nook to introduce a fresh take on the Sidecar Set, pairing Nook Coffee Espresso with Waterloo's three newest sparkling water flavors. Building on the partnership, Waterloo and The Bagel Nook will also debut three bagel creations, inspired by each of the new flavors. These limited-time menu options will be available at The Bagel Nook locations nationwide later this month.

"We're excited to introduce our all-new Banana Berry Bliss and Melon Medley and bring back our summer crowd-pleaser Lemon Italian Ice as an everyday flavor," says Kathy Maurella, Chief Marketing Officer at Waterloo Sparkling Water. "Crafting authentic, full-out flavors that taste like they are supposed to is what Waterloo does best. This launch brings that commitment to life again amidst one of the world's biggest moments - the 2026 winter games. With fans rising early to watch Team USA in Italy, we think it's the perfect time to encourage consumers to Wake Up With Waterloo. We can't wait for fans to try these morning-inspired flavors and crush the day!"

Like all Waterloo varieties, Banana Berry Bliss, Melon Medley, and Lemon Italian Ice are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners, and can be enjoyed both straight from a chilled can or in a refreshing mocktail. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic taste and aroma for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles.

Waterloo Sparkling Water kicked off Q1 2026 with strong momentum, fueled by continued growth and flavor innovation. "Waterloo grew three times the category in 2025 and led the pack on distribution growth among the competitive set," says Jason Shiver, CEO of Waterloo Sparkling Water. "With our flavor innovation, we continue to push the limits on flavors and differentiate our brand in this increasingly competitive category, driving category growth and incrementality for our retailer-partners and excitement among consumers with our new releases."

Whether easing into the morning, savoring a midday pause, or enjoying one just because, these latest releases are crafted for the love of flavor all day long. For fans looking for more ways to enjoy these refreshing sparkling waters, Waterloo has created fun, new mocktail recipes, including the Banana Berry Bliss Colada, Cucumber Melon Spa Refresher and Zesty Italian Ice Sunset.

Waterloo Banana Berry Bliss, Melon Medley and Lemon Italian Ice will continue to roll out nationwide over the coming weeks with assortments that vary by retailer, including at Walmart, Target, Aldi, Albertsons Safeway, Whole Foods, select Kroger divisions, HEB, Central Market, Meijer, Publix, Thrive Market, select Costco divisions, Sam's Club, Fresh Direct, Amazon and more. For more information and to find a retailer near you or online, please visit drinkwaterloo.com .

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water delivers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with lively carbonation for a uniquely authentic and full-flavor anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for, with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Custom-crafted with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, sweeteners and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo is produced in aluminum cans with BPA-NI liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide . For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com , @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook and @drinkwaterloo on TikTok .

