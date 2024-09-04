WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER INTRODUCES ALL-NEW POMEGRANATE AÇAÍ AND BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE SPICED APPLE FOR THE FALL

Refreshing seasonal flavors are available now for a limited time only at retailers nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic full flavors and lively carbonation, today announced the newest addition to its roster, Pomegranate Açaí. This unique seasonal flavor joins returning fan-favorite Spiced Apple, both available as limited-time-only (LTO) offerings this fall. Just in time for sweater weather and autumn adventures, Waterloo's Pomegranate Açaí and Spiced Apple sparkling waters are ideal to savor straight from a chilled can or in a mocktail while cheering for your favorite team on game day.

Waterloo Pomegranate Açaí and Spiced Apple Sparkling Water

Waterloo's all-new Pomegranate Açaí blends vibrant and ripe Pomegranate notes with earthy Açaí, creating a unique, full-flavor experience that is both bright and complex -- quintessentially fall. And, back by consumer demand for its third season, Waterloo's Spiced Apple ignites the warmth of the season with a nostalgic and multisensorial flavor experience of baked and crisp apples, aromatic spices, and sweet cider notes.

"This season's ultimate tailgating lineup has arrived with the debut of Waterloo's Pomegranate Açaí and the return of our Spiced Apple," said Kathy Maurella, Chief Marketing Officer at Waterloo Sparkling Water. "New Waterloo enthusiasts and loyal fans alike have seasonal flavors to love this fall as we continue to record the fastest growth in households and loyalty in the competitive set for flavored sparkling water. To celebrate the launch of our new Pomegranate Açaí and the return of our fall MVP Spiced Apple, we've teamed up with some of football's leading ladies. Keep an eye out on our social channels for more on how Waterloo's limited-time-only sparkling waters this fall are bringing fun and flavor to game day."

In October, Waterloo will kick off a social giveaway with Kiya Tomlin, fashion designer and wife of long-time Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, with her fun and premium collection of NFL-licensed apparel, giving fans a chance to step into their favorite team's season in unbeatable style.

Waterloo moves into this fall LTO launch and the final months of 2024 with strong momentum from two successful product releases earlier this year. "Flavor innovation and seasonal options are essential to driving growth and excitement for the brand," said Jason Shiver, CEO at Waterloo Sparkling Water.

"Waterloo has the fastest-growing dollar-sales, market share and distribution among the competitive set. Consumers keep on proving the case – as Waterloo continues to deliver full-out flavors that differentiate us on shelf."

Like all Waterloo varieties, both Pomegranate Açaí and Spiced Apple are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners of any kind. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic taste and aroma for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles.

For fans looking for more ways to enjoy these fall LTO offerings, Waterloo has developed new mocktail recipes, including the Pom + Pear Mock-Tini, and brought back the Spiced Apple Ginger Fizz, for a game-winning twist on fall gatherings.

Waterloo Pomegranate Açaí and Spiced Apple sparkling waters are beginning to roll out this month at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Amazon, HEB, Central Market, select Costco divisions, select Sam's Club divisions, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, Raley's, Fresh Thyme, Cub Foods and more. For more information and to find a retailer near you or online, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo go all in on full flavor every day – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, sweeteners of any kind, and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo is produced in aluminum cans with BPA-NI liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

