WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER INTRODUCES NEW ALL DAY ROSÉ, PI-ÑO COLADA AND MOJITO MOCKTAIL FLAVORS, TEAMING UP WITH GUY FIERI TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water , known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation, today announced three new flavors with the launch of its All Day Rosé, Pi-Ño Colada and Mojito Mocktail Sparkling Waters. To celebrate the limited-time-only release of these sparkling waters packed with summer flavor, Waterloo has partnered with Guy Fieri, chef, restauranteur, best-selling cookbook author, Emmy® award-wining TV personality, and Mayor of Flavortown.

"Waterloo Sparkling Water and I have a lot in common - we're all about goin' big on flavor," shared Fieri. "Waterloo's All Day Rosé, Pi-Ño Colada, and Mojito Mocktail Sparkling Waters are crisp and clean but with that big flavor I'm always lookin' for. So, grab a cold can of these new limited-time sparkling waters and let's kick off summer right!"

"We are thrilled to partner with Guy Fieri to celebrate the launch of our three incredible new sparkling waters -- no one knows flavor like the Mayor of Flavortown!" says Kathy Maurella, CMO of Waterloo Sparkling Water. "Our All Day Rosé, Pi-No Colada and Mojito Mocktail are masterful demonstrations of flavor artistry that continue to differentiate us in this category. We look forward to bringing new fans into the brand and exciting our loyalists. It's all the summer fun and flavor, without the alcohol."

For its new All Day Rosé, Waterloo Sparkling Water ventured into uncharted territory to develop a first-of-its-kind sparkling water that rivals the finest bottles of sparkling rosé wine - without the alcohol. Waterloo's All Day Rosé Sparkling Water features a vibrant red-fruit profile with citrus nuances and leans dry with just-right sweetness notes. The brand enlisted esteemed sommelier Anthony Washington, with more than 25 years of restaurant experience and knowledge of the wine industry, as an advisor throughout the development process. After 200 iterations, Waterloo flavor artists had achieved an especially refreshing non-alcoholic Rosé sparkling water to be enjoyed all day long.

"I couldn't be more pleased with Waterloo's All Day Rosé," says sommelier Anthony Washington. "After many hours of tastings to help Waterloo's Innovation team isolate the unique flavors of a complex sparkling Rosé wine, they replicated them masterfully - without the alcohol. They layered aromas and flavors to deliver a non-alcoholic sparkling Rosé experience that is truly special – and innovative to the category. It was my pleasure to work with the team on this project."

Drawing inspiration from the iconic beachside classic, Waterloo's Pi-Ño Colada Sparkling Water evokes the sun-kissed shores and salty breezes of a tropical paradise. Crafted with a fusion of luscious pineapple, toasted coconut and dark rum notes, this alcohol-free sparkling water transports consumers to a beach getaway, every day.

Waterloo's refreshing Mojito Mocktail Sparkling Water embraces the spirit of endless summer. The brand's flavor artists balanced fresh muddled mint and zesty lime flavors with notes of earthy rum and just-right sweetness, delivering an ultra-refreshing mocktail perfect by the pool or anywhere under the summer sun.

Waterloo's All Day Rosé, Pi-Ño Colada and Mojito Mocktail Sparkling Waters can be enjoyed anytime, straight from a chilled can, and are available for a limited time only this summer. As with all Waterloo varieties, these flavors are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners of any kind – and free of alcohol. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic taste and aroma for an overall refreshing experience that supports active and healthy lifestyles.

These limited-time-only flavors have begun rolling onto shelves nationwide at Whole Foods, Target, Amazon, Walmart.com, HEB, Central Market, select Costco divisions, select Albertsons Safeway divisions, (including Jewel), Food Lion, Hy-Vee, Natural Grocers, GoPuff and more.

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo go all in on full flavor every day – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, sweeteners of any kind, and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo is produced in aluminum cans with BPA-NI liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide . For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook .

