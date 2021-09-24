Waterloo Sparkling Water is the Official Sparkling Water of Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic fruit-inspired flavors and lively carbonation, is excited to announce it is the Official Sparkling Water of Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021, recognized as one of the nation's premier music festivals. In the latest addition to its coast-to-coast Sippin' Different Festival Ticket Giveaway series, Waterloo is offering the chance to win a pair of General Admission tickets for each of the upcoming ACL weekends -- in addition to fun Waterloo gear and free cases of Waterloo. Official rules and details on how to enter the ticket sweepstakes are available at @waterloosparkling on Instagram.

"Waterloo is thrilled to be the Official Sparkling Water of the ACL Music Festival," said Waterloo Chief Executive Officer Jason Shiver. "With our roots in Austin and as supporters of live music around the country, we are a natural for ACL. We celebrate our community, its authenticity and the creativity of musicians everywhere."

Waterloo will be on site for both weekends of ACL Fest (10/1-10/3 and 10/8-10), which will feature 100+ performances on eight stages in Austin's Zilker Park. In the VIP South Lounge, Waterloo will provide complimentary samples of fan-favorite Waterloo flavors and feature a mocktail bar and a live art experience. Waterloo mixologists will be mixing up LooRita (Lemon-Lime) and Black Cherry Fiz (Black Cherry) mocktails, while the live art experience will feature Austin-based artist Jiminai. Complimentary Waterloo samples will be in lounges for artists, fans and media. Waterloo will also be available for purchase at all concessions throughout the venue.

Visit @waterloosparkling on Instagram for details on how to enter the ACL ticket giveaway with #waterlooACLsweeps.The two lucky winners of the ACL tickets will join other winners of Waterloo's Sippin' Different Festival Ticket Giveaway series, which included passes to Lollapalooza (Chicago), Sea.Hear.Now (NY Metro), Dirtybird Campout (San Francisco Bay Area) and Ohana Fest (LA Metro). From coast to coast, Waterloo celebrates the creativity of musical artists and fans who live life to the fullest.

Supporting the healthy, active lifestyles of music fans in Austin and nationwide, all Waterloo varieties are made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely true-to-fruit taste and aroma with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium.

Waterloo Sparkling Water is available at retailers nationwide. For additional information, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo aim for moments of 'wow' – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook. #wesipdifferent #doyouwaterloo

