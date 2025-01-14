WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER NAMED AN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK RANGERS AND MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Waterloo Sparkling Water to be Available at Concession Stands Throughout MSG, Including at a New Dedicated Concession Stand, Providing Fans with Even More Beverage Options at The World's Most Famous Arena

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") announced today a partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water, naming the brand known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation an official partner of the New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden.

With this new partnership, fans can now enjoy refreshing Waterloo Sparkling Water products at concession stands throughout Madison Square Garden, including at a brand-new Waterloo dedicated concession stand on The Garden's sixth floor Infosys Level concourse. The partnership also provides Waterloo Sparkling Water with premier brand integration at The World's Most Famous Arena during all Rangers games, including on the digitally enhanced dasherboards and in-arena LED signage during all Rangers games played at Madison Square Garden.

"We are always looking for new opportunities to enhance the fan experience at The Garden, including through expanding our food and beverage offerings," said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. "This partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water continues to ensure fans have even more options as they cheer on the Knicks and Rangers or see their favorite artist at Madison Square Garden."

"We are thrilled to be an official partner of the New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden," said Kathy Maurella, Chief Marketing Officer of Waterloo Sparkling Water. "Bringing the unique, full-out flavor experience of Waterloo to the fans enjoying the full-on action in The World's Most Famous Arena marks a milestone for the brand, as our largest multi-year venue sponsorship to date."

As an official partner of the New York Rangers, Waterloo will also be integrated across the Rangers digital platforms and featured in official team e-mails to fans throughout the year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Waterloo Sparkling Water

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water delivers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with lively carbonation for a uniquely authentic and full-flavor anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for, with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Custom-crafted with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, sweeteners and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo is produced in aluminum cans with BPA-NI liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Madison Square Garden Sports:

[email protected]

Waterloo Sparkling Water:

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.