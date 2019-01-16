Waterman Hurst Appoints Mark Polansky, Senior Partner at Korn Ferry, to their Advisory Board

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterman Hurst has announced the appointment of Mark Polansky to the firm's Advisory Board. Mark is a Senior Partner in the Technology Officers Executive Search Practice at Korn Ferry, one of the largest executive search and talent advisory firms in the world, and he is a member of the Growth Advisory Board at Tricentis, a private equity-backed "unicorn" software company. Mark's appointment brings Waterman Hurst's total Advisory Board membership to nine.

Mark has over twenty-five years of experience working with clients ranging from small high-growth companies to Fortune 100, as well as prestigious public and private universities. In addition to the Waterman Hurst board, he sits on several advisory boards for committees and organizations dedicated to fostering executive talent.

"Mark's talent industry knowledge, leadership expertise, and relationships across the Industrial, Consumer, Life Sciences, and Technology industries, as well as his board experience with small high-growth companies will be very important to our company's growth strategy," according to Founder, Janice Waterman.

Waterman Hurst anticipates Mark will help further their mission of providing clients with the highest levels of support and most effective career services in the marketplace. In response to the appointment, Mark said, "I am very pleased to join the board of this ground-breaking and innovative career services company that's devoted to their leadership clients. My hope is that my experience adds great value to the company in a number of ways."

Mark holds a master's degree in Computer Science from Pratt Institute and a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Electrical Engineering from Union College.

About Waterman Hurst

Waterman Hurst is a ground-breaking services company dedicated to the careers of CEOs/Presidents, Established and Emerging Leaders. They provide comprehensive career support and services in collaboration with their private clients to successfully achieve their career and financially-related goals. Services include: assessment; strategy; career collateral and communications; coaching; Private Job Search; Private Board Search; and other career related services. To learn more about services or benefit from free online career advice, please visit www.watermanhurst.com.

SOURCE Waterman Hurst

Related Links

https://www.watermanhurst.com

