Watermark Achieves AWS Education Competency Status and Joins the Amazon Web Services Partner Network to Further Advance Educational Intelligence

"At Watermark, we're committed to improving learning through educational intelligence and working with leading technology and web service organizations that will help us do that. Achieving the AWS Education Competency status is not easy, but doing so means that our customers can be confident that we're delivering reliable, efficient, and effective infrastructure aligned to AWS architectural best practices. We look forward to working with AWS to continue optimizing our systems in a way that best meets our clients' needs and supports their success," said Lisa Wright, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Watermark.

With the goal to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere so they are empowered to make evidence-based decisions, Watermark develops the solutions institutions need to meet the challenges of assessing student learning and improving outcomes across all levels of the institution.

The company currently supports over 1,700 higher education institutions with its innovative solutions for planning, assessment, ePortfolios, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations, institutional surveys, as well as curriculum, catalog, and syllabus management.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Watermark

Watermark's mission is to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere in order to empower them to connect information and gain insights into learning which will drive meaningful improvements. Through its innovative educational intelligence platform, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. For more information, visit www.watermarkinsights.com.

