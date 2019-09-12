Watermark CEO, Kevin Michielsen, Named Top 25 Education Software CEO by The Software Report

The editor of The Software Report, J. Carlos, said, "The education and training sector represents one of our most important industries because of how it can impact society and transform the lives of individuals. When technology and software can play a critical role in making education more effective, we all benefit. For this award, we extensively reviewed hundreds of nominations for outstanding CEOs in search of industry leaders that embody energy, intelligence, integrity, and who build great cultures, and drive company growth. This year's awardees have demonstrated a deep commitment to the education and training sector and a passion for helping to improve learning outcomes."

Kevin Michielsen has served as the CEO for Watermark since 2016. In just under two years, Kevin successfully brought together six leading edtech companies – Taskstream, Tk20, LiveText, Digital Measures, EvaluationKIT, and SmartCatalog – in support of a shared vision for improving learning through educational intelligence . Now as Watermark, the company is the largest provider of educational intelligence solutions worldwide – supporting colleges and universities in the areas of planning, assessment, ePortfolios, faculty activity reporting, course evaluation and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum, catalog, and syllabus management.

With a vision for improving learning through educational intelligence, Watermark has become a pioneer in helping institutions consolidate the systems they use on campus to measure student learning and institutional effectiveness, while better connecting this data to drive meaningful improvements to outcomes across all levels of the institution.

As his colleague, Lenny Izzo, Watermark's Chief Client Officer, puts it, "Kevin has an incredible passion for education and for supporting our partner institutions. We work to empower our administrators, faculty, and students with the data needed to connect information and gain the kinds of insights into learning that drive meaningful improvements. His attitude sets the example for the extraordinary culture of performance, hard work, and customer-first attitude that defines Watermark. In fact, he likes to say we're obsessed with our customers...and we are!"

Today, Watermark serves a highly engaged client base of more than 1,700 colleges and universities worldwide. With award-winning solutions and the successful fusion of six different company cultures, Watermark unites and continues to operate under one unique, fundamental value: People with Principles and Purpose drive Progress.

Prior to joining Watermark, Kevin served as President of the Legal Media Division at ALM Media, a specialty news and information provider. He has held a number of senior leadership roles at Visant Corporation, LexisNexis, Nascentweb, ProcuraDigital, and McKinsey & Company. His experience includes the start-up and operation of businesses across the software, multimedia, and online financial industries.

About Watermark

Watermark's mission is to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere in order to empower them to connect information and gain insights into learning which will drive meaningful improvements. Through its innovative educational intelligence platform, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. For more information, visit www.watermarkinsights.com .

