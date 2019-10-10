Watermark Joins the Ellucian Partner Community to Further Support Institutions in Improving Student and Institutional Outcomes

Disconnected data and technology systems make it challenging to use data effectively. With educational intelligence solutions that integrate more seamlessly with Ellucian's SIS, institutions can centralize, capture, and report key data on student learning in order to surface insights that inform planning, improve curriculum, better support faculty, and drive quality – while also providing students with better data on progress, areas for improvement, and growth throughout their learning journeys.

"We welcome Watermark as the newest member of the Ellucian partner community," said Ellucian Senior Director of Partnerships Andrea Henry. "We're committed to unlocking new capabilities, insights, and value for our partners so that they can better support the evolving needs of the modern student."

"This partnership further extends our already strong relationship and reinforces our commitment to better and deeper integrations. Ellucian builds next-gen technology that helps higher education institutions thrive—even as needs, resources, and student expectations are constantly changing. Partnering with the company underscores our goal to increase efficiencies, streamline processes, and better connect systems so that institutions can more easily surface actionable insights," said Senior Vice President of Strategy & GM of SmartCatalog by Watermark, Debra Regan. "We look forward to continuing to optimize and integrate the systems our clients depend on in ways that best meet their needs."

This partnership supports Watermark's broader vision to connect previously siloed data and empower institutions with the insights needed to make meaningful improvements across all levels of the institution. As a global provider of educational intelligence solutions in the areas of assessment and accreditation, ePortfolios, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum, catalog, and syllabus management, Watermark serves over 1,700 colleges and universities in developing an intentional approach to learning based on data they can trust.

