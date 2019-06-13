Watermark Recognized by SIIA for Best Data Solution

"We are thrilled to be recognized by SIIA and the CODiE Awards as the Best Data Solution for Education," said Kevin Hoffman, President of EvaluationKIT by Watermark.

"I'm so proud and humbled to have EvaluationKIT by Watermark receive this fantastic recognition. Winning our third CODiE is a true honor and validates all of the hard work our Watermark team puts into our software to assist institutions in managing quality and continuous improvement. A sincere thank you to all of our partnering institutions who continue to inspire us, help us innovate, and allow us to serve as their partner," Hoffman commented.

"The 2019 CODiE award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "Congratulations to Watermark and all our honorees!"

As the only institutional survey and course evaluation solution designed specifically for education, EvaluationKIT by Watermark allows institutions to streamline and standardize the process of capturing survey data across the entire institution through one centralized system.

EvaluationKIT by Watermark is used by colleges and universities of all types and sizes around the globe to administer more than 16 million surveys annually. The solution integrates with all learning management and student information systems, as well as other Watermark products, including its faculty activity reporting solution. EvaluationKIT by Watermark has transformed the once slow, static, paper-based survey process into an efficient, dynamic process packed with the data critical to managing and advancing quality in today's institutions.

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Ed Tech Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Thirty-four awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the best overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie. Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners.

Watermark currently supports over 1,700 higher education institutions with its innovative solutions for assessment, ePortfolios, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations, institutional surveys, as well as curriculum and catalog management. Since 2017, Watermark has grown significantly through bringing together market-leading higher education technology providers in support of a shared vision for improving learning through educational intelligence.

To learn more, visit www.watermarkinsights.com

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Watermark

Watermark's mission is to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere in order to empower them to connect information and gain insights into learning which will drive meaningful improvements. Through its innovative educational intelligence platform, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. To learn more, visit www.watermarkinsights.com .

Victoria Guzzo, Director of Corporate Communications

vguzzo@watermarkinsights.com

Benjamin Price, SIIA Communications

bprice@siia.net

SOURCE Watermark

Related Links

http://www.watermarkinsights.com

