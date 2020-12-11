Watermark Residential Sells 264-Unit Class A Multifamily Community in Denver

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermark Residential, a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the sale of Watermark at First Creek, a 264-unit Class A multifamily community in Denver. California-based Borello Asset Management, Inc. bought the property for $74.65 million.

"Denver has been one of the fastest growing areas in the nation for more than a decade," said Josh Purvis, managing partner with Watermark. "This population growth, combined with a lack of affordable single family housing has created strong investor demand and skyrocketing multifamily values. With Watermark's commitment to building communities based on style, convenience and luxury, it's no surprise that Watermark at First Creek was especially attractive to investors."

Watermark at First Creek is located at the northwest corner of Tower Road and Elmendorf Drive. Completed in 2018, the community features an e-Urban® design that is 30 percent more efficient and utilizes 30 percent less materials than traditional design. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes each contain premium amenities including gourmet bar-kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryers and much more. Community amenities include a resort style pool with cabanas and poolside hammocks, a fully equipped clubhouse, gas grilling stations and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.

The property is conveniently located just 12 miles from the heart of downtown Denver and less than seven miles from the Denver International Airport. Denver's public rail service, the RTD, also has a stop less than a mile away, and numerous retail and dining options are within minutes of the community.

"We're very proud to have completed this sale, especially in the current environment," said Brian Southworth, senior vice president, acquisitions for Watermark Residential. "Watermark at First Creek has been another successful project, and with similar area properties 96 percent occupied, we believe there is a sustained demand for the type of luxury multifamily communities that are our hallmark."

Watermark remains very active in the Denver area. The Haven by Watermark, located directly across the street from Watermark at First Creek, is currently in lease-up. In addition, Watermark has three more projects actively leasing in the area, with an additional 1,600 units in their pipeline.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf, and Mathew Barnett from CBRE brokered the sale.

About Watermark Residential

A wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, Watermark Residential is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of upscale multifamily communities. Since its founding in 2008, Watermark has become a nationally recognized multifamily development and residential management company. Watermark communities epitomize the company's commitment to quality and value, while exhibiting meticulous attention to detail. The company has developed more than 13,000 units across 14 states. With deep knowledge of each market entered and a methodical vision, Watermark is proud to develop communities that offer residents luxurious, convenient lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.watermarkapartments.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix. Three service pillars drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, Watermark Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and office projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Watermark Residential

Related Links

http://www.watermarkapartments.com

