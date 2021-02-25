Watermark Residential to Develop 304-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community near Detroit

DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermark Residential , a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced the acquisition of 20 acres of land in the New Hudson community of Lyon Township for the development of The Crossings by Watermark, a Class A apartment community which will include 19 two-story, farmhouse style apartment buildings. Watermark expects to begin welcoming residents in early 2022.

The Crossings by Watermark is located at 57540 Lyon Center Drive and will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with direct-access garages in the majority of apartment homes. Watermark is known for including premium, in-demand finishes and plans to offer gourmet bar-kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers and private balconies or patios in each home. The resort-style experience continues throughout the property with community amenities such as a resort style pool, a professionally decorated clubhouse, fire pits, gas grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, a dog park and other unique outdoor amenity spaces.

"Lyon Township is a growing market with great proximity to strong employment nodes in northwest Detroit and Ann Arbor," said Brian Southworth, senior vice president acquisitions for Watermark Residential. "Lyon Township has seen inventory growth with higher end single-family homes, leaving a gap for residents that prefer the convenience and amenities offered in a rental community. We are excited to bring another of Watermark's standout apartment developments to meet demand."

Lyon Township is an affluent suburb in Oakland County, the second-most populous county in Michigan and one of the largest employment hubs in the state. The Crossings is walkable to Lyon Township's abundant retail amenities, parks and trails, and is only a half mile from Interstate 96, which allows future residents easy access to employment centers in suburban Detroit, including Ann Arbor.

In addition to The Crossings, Watermark is also developing the 320-unit The Grove by Watermark in Grand Rapids.

About Watermark Residential

A wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, Watermark Residential is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of upscale multifamily communities. Since its founding in 2008, Watermark has become a nationally recognized multifamily development and residential management company. Watermark communities epitomize the company's commitment to quality and value, while exhibiting meticulous attention to detail. The company has developed more than 13,000 units across 14 states. With deep knowledge of each market entered and a methodical vision, Watermark is proud to develop communities that offer residents luxurious, convenient lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.watermarkapartments.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix. Three service pillars drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, Watermark Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and office projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

