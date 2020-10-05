Watermark Residential to Develop 316-Unit Multifamily Community Near St. Louis, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermark Residential , a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the acquisition of approximately 19 acres of land in the affluent St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon where the company plans to develop their fourth apartment community in Missouri—Avenue64 by Watermark. The expected completion date is August 2022.

Located at 1147 Technology Drive, Avenue64 by Watermark will be conveniently located between I-64 and Highway K, approximately 30 minutes west of downtown St. Louis. The new Class A apartment community is less than one mile from CitiMortgage and Progress West Hospital, two of the metro's largest employers, and only a five-minute drive from MasterCard's Global Operations Headquarters. Several local and national restaurant and shopping options are also just a short drive away.

"High barriers to entry, one of Watermark's top criteria for new sites, has limited development in recent years, leading to a strong multifamily market in the area," said Jesse Houghtalen, Watermark's Vice President of Development, Southeast. "We are extremely pleased to have successfully worked with the city during the zoning process in order to move forward with this new project that will help fill the need for quality housing."

Consisting of three four-story buildings, Avenue64 by Watermark will include 316 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, averaging just over 1,000 square feet. Watermark is dedicated to creating a superior living experience, and Avenue64 by Watermark will be no different. Each unit will feature premium interior finishes, including 9-foot ceilings with designer light fixtures, smooth glass cooktop stoves and stainless-steel appliances, gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. As for amenities, Avenue64 by Watermark will include a professionally decorated clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, a resort style swimming pool with cabanas and entertainment areas as well as a pet-friendly bark park and doggie spa. Additionally, residents will enjoy access to an onsite property management team dedicated to the highest-level of service.

With approximately 3 million residents, greater St. Louis is the 21st largest metro by population in the United States, with the city of O'Fallon being one of the area's most desirable suburbs. With relatively high income levels and affordable living rates, O'Fallon has been noted as one of the best cities to live in in the Midwest. The proposed apartment community will be attractive to families due to its location within the Francis Howell School District, the best school district in St. Charles County and the 11th overall best school district in the state of Missouri, according to niche.com.

Despite the area's high growth rate, demand for quality multifamily options continues to outpace available supply, especially in O'Fallon, where only 456 units have been delivered in the last five years. The St. Louis MSA, overall, has seen minimal new supply with fewer than 1,800 multifamily completions per year over the last five years.

The development will be the company's fourth multifamily community in Missouri. They own the Element by Watermark and Watermark at Tiffany Springs in Kansas City and started welcoming residents in early 2019 at Watermark at Chesterfield Village, a 345-unit Class A multifamily community located in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield.

Josh Purvis, managing partner with Watermark added, "Our recent multifamily development in Chesterfield has been well received, and we're excited for our second development in the St. Louis area. The fact that we were able to secure such an advantageous site during the current environment is a credit to the entire Watermark team, and we look forward to bringing another high-quality, Watermark experience to the St. Louis area."

About Watermark Residential

A wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, Watermark Residential is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of upscale multifamily communities. Since its founding in 2008, Watermark has become a nationally recognized multifamily development and residential management company. Watermark communities epitomize the company's commitment to quality and value, while exhibiting meticulous attention to detail. The company has developed more than 11,000 homes across 13 states. With deep knowledge of each market entered and a methodical vision, Watermark is proud to develop communities that offer residents luxurious, convenient lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.watermarkapartments.com .

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, and office projects across the country. We're passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com .

