Watermark Retirement Communities Notifies Consumers of Data Security Incident

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermark Retirement Communities ("Watermark") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal information of certain Watermark customers. Watermark has sent notifications to those potentially-impacted individuals who have been identified in order to notify them about this incident and to offer complimentary credit monitoring services to them.

In September, Watermark became aware that, through a cyber intrusion, an unauthorized person had gained access to Watermark's cyber-environment. Watermark immediately hired an outside cyber forensic firm to investigate the incident and to determine what, if any, personal information may have been accessed during the incident. After the comprehensive forensic investigation along with a detailed records search, on December 30, 2020, Watermark discovered that some personal information may have been affected by the incident.

While Watermark not aware of the misuse of any information impacted by this incident, Watermark has sent notification letters to potentially-impacted individuals notifying them about the incident, offering complimentary credit monitoring services, and providing information about steps they can take to protect their personal information. In addition, Watermark engaged an information security company to review the cyber-environment.

Watermark has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to help the affected persons enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring services. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time and can be reached at calling (855) 763-1161.

Watermark deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this issue may have caused and is taking affirmative steps based on the findings of the investigation to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including working with leading cybersecurity experts to enhance the security of its digital environment.

