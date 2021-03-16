Watermark Scholars Program Awards Women Studying STEM

Watermark kicks-off second year of the Watermark Scholars scholarship program, focused on female students in STEM. Tweet this

Who is Eligible?

U.S. residents enrolled at U.S.-based colleges or universities (2- or 4-year institutions)

Identifies as a woman

With a sophomore/second year-or-higher standing currently enrolled in a Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics degree-granting program for Fall 2021 OR demonstrating plans to pursue a career in the field of science or technology after graduation

How to Apply

Students are asked to share stories of who inspired them to pursue a career in science or technology and what they are inspired to do with that knowledge in 500-word written essays or 2-minute video submissions. Watermark's Scholarship Committee will review all of the submissions after July 15, 2021, and assess each against a common set of criteria including: quality of response, clarity and proficiency in communication, and polish of presentation. Winners will be notified and asked to verify enrollment in an eligible institution. Previous applicants are eligible to reapply for the 2021 scholarship.

Watermark Scholars is an annual program intended to provide financial opportunities to female college students pursuing STEM-related studies and careers.

"As a technology company, we clearly understand the importance of a STEM education," said Erin Shy, CEO at Watermark. "This scholarship takes it a step further in supporting women, who are often underrepresented in science and tech fields."

Last year's recipients, Kristen Palmer, an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science major at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Elise Ogden, a Biochemistry/Molecular Biology and Chemistry major at Bethel University, were selected from an applicant pool of 300+ submissions.

About Watermark

Watermark's mission is to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere in order to empower them to connect information and gain insights which will drive meaningful improvements. Through its innovative educational intelligence system, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. Watermark currently supports over 1,700 higher education institutions with its innovative solutions for planning, outcomes assessment, ePortfolios, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum, catalog, and syllabus management. To learn more, visit www.watermarkinsights.com .

